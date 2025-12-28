ECHL, PHPA Reach Tentative Agreement

The ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players’ Association (PHPA) announced Saturday evening that a tentative deal has been reached on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, according to a brief statemen on the league's website.

If ratified, this would put an end to the players' strike that went into effect on Friday.

The tentative agreement remains subject to ratification by the PHPA’s ECHL membership and approval by the ECHL Board of Governors.

Players will report to their teams in good faith and prepare to return to play, pending ratification and approval.

Further details will be shared at a later date as they become available.

The PHPA's ECHL membership put a work stoppage into effect early Friday afternoon after negotiations stalled and became contentious between the two sides. The league announced its final offer on Friday, but the union forced a work stoppage that resulted in postponement of all games around the ECHL over the weekend.