ECHL Player Set To Go On Strike In Late December

In a major development at the minor-league level, players in the ECHL have formally served notice that they could go on strike as early as Dec. 26, when the league is set to resume play after the holiday break, if a new collective bargaining agreement isn’t finalized by then.

The Professional Hockey Players’ Association, which is the union representing ECHL players, announced late Monday that its members have issued a strike notice. This move comes after nearly a year of negotiations with the league and accusations from the union that the ECHL has engaged in unfair bargaining practices.

Earlier in the day, the PHPA issued an open letter to fans of the ECHL, stating that the league "appears to prefer bullying to bargaining and does not respect the process nor the players' right to negotiate a fair settlement. Players highlighted a range of core issues, such as health and safety standards, travel conditions, and basic working conditions, that they believe have not been addressed adequately in talks. One point of contention has included the ability for players to choose properly fitting helmets, with the current process leaving some athletes without appropriate equipment.

PHPA Executive Director Brian Ramsay said the goal of the notice is not disruption but to encourage meaningful progress at the negotiation table. He stressed that players want a fair deal without interrupting the season, but feel the league’s conduct has stalled these talks. The PHPA has also filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board, a move intended to accelerate negotiations and provide legal backing to the union’s claims.

Earlier reporting from league insiders indicated that ECHL and PHPA discussions began in January and have covered a wide range of issues, with both sides still far apart on several major elements of a new contract.

Although a work stoppage would only begin once the holiday break ends, teams and fans alike are watching closely. The potential strike underscores growing tension over conditions in the league and could have significant implications for play and operations if parties fail to reach a deal.