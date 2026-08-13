Experience Between The Pipes: Kasimir Kaskisuo Joins The Wheeling Nailers

From the NHL to Sweden’s SHL, veteran netminder Kasimir Kaskisuo brings a decade of elite professional experience to West Virginia to fortify the Nailers' rotation for 2026-27.
The road back to North America has taken a veteran netminder through some of the highest levels of professional hockey, overseas, and the grind of the ECHL.
Now, he is bringing a culmination of all of that experience to Wheeling, WV.
The Wheeling Nailers announced this week that they have signed Kasimir Kaskisuo for the 2026-27 season. By adding the 32-year-old netminder with two NHL appearances with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Nashville Predators. He also has 108 games of AHL experience under his belt and nearly a decade of professional hockey behind him.
For the Nailers organization entering a new chapter this off-season, Kaskisuo represents another option between the pipes. He has a resume that has taken him from Finland to the NCAA, the NHL, the AHL, the ECHL, and Sweden's SHL. Kaskisuo has faced adversity throughout his career and remains determined to continue his professional journey.
From Finland to Minnesota
Born in Vantaa, Finland, Kaskisuo developed through the Jokerit system before heading to North America in 2013. During his first season in the United States, Kaskisuo started in the NAHL, where he established himself as one of the league's better goaltenders. Kaskisuo went 21-6-5 with a 1.48 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage in 32 regular-season games during the 2013-14 season. In the postseason, he posted a strong performance, posting a 1.75 GAA and .943 save percentage in five games. This put him on the radar of NCAA programs, which took him to the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Over the course of two seasons with the Bulldogs, Kaskisuo continued his development. He dressed in 75 games and posted a 37-29-8 record while having a 2.10 GAA and a .920 save percentage. During his sophomore season, he went 19-15-5 with a 1.92 GAA and a .923 save percentage over the span of 39 games. This was enough to earn him an opportunity with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The NHL dream
Signing in March of 2016 with Toronto, he was an undrafted free agent. He was beginning the next step of his career that would take him to the NHL. Toronto was an important piece of his development. Between the Toronto Marlies and the Chicago Wolves, Kaskisuo made himself known as a reliable AHL goaltender. He played in 108 regular-season AHL games and posted a record of 56-36-13, a .909 save percentage, and a 2.68 GAA.
Kaskisuo made his NHL debut with the Maple Leafs in November of 2019 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He stopped 32 shots during the game. His next appearance came the following season with the Nashville Predators. It's not a large sample at the NHL level, but for a goaltender who came into the professional level undrafted, reaching the NHL is a significant milestone.
Finding success overseas
Kaskisuo took his career overseas for two seasons and played with Leksands IF in the SHL. He played in 60 regular-season games. In his first season, he went 23-22 with a 2.64 GAA and .910 save percentage in those games. After his time in the Nashville organization, Kaskisuo took his career overseas.
In the 2023-2024 season, he made a return to North America. This time with the Laval Rocket of the AHL. In 13 games with Laval, he went 7-4 and posted a 2.90 GAA and a .909 save percentage. After this, his career brought him to the ECHL. During his time in the ECHL, he has played for the Norfolk Admirals, Utah Grizzlies, and the Bloomington Bison. His only game with Utah last season was a memorable one. On December 13th, 2025, Kaskisuo stopped all 20 shots that came at him when he went against the Atlanta Gladiators for a shutout. For the remainder of the 2025-2026 season, he went back to Finland with JoKP in Mestis and played in 15 games with a 2.85 GAA and .884 save percentage.
A veteran presence for Wheeling
For this next chapter, not only for Wheeling, but for Kaskisuo, he has a resume that is difficult to ignore. He has played in the NHL, with long seasons in the AHL and playoff runs. He has played in the difficult environment of overseas hockey. He has spent time in the ECHL. He continues and learns to adapt to new organizations and opportunities every year. Kaskisuo enters Wheeling with a résumé that is difficult to overlook. Kaskisuo's versatility could prove valuable to this Wheeling team this season.
Entering the season with a new coaching staff of Head Coach Nate DiCasmirro, Associate Coach Jason Payne, and Assistant Coach Peter Laviolette III. Kaskisuo's signing gives this staff a goaltender who has navigated every stage of professional hockey, and that experience matters on the ice and off the ice.
For a Wheeling team beginning a new era, having that type of experience behind the players could prove just as important as what Kaskisuo does when the puck drops.
The Nailers aren't simply adding another goaltender; they are adding a player who has spent his career chasing the opportunities given to him. Kaskisuo's journey is far from over; he is just adding another chapter in Wheeling, WV.