Experience Between The Pipes: Kasimir Kaskisuo Joins The Wheeling Nailers

In the 2023-2024 season, he made a return to North America. This time with the Laval Rocket of the AHL. In 13 games with Laval, he went 7-4 and posted a 2.90 GAA and a .909 save percentage. After this, his career brought him to the ECHL. During his time in the ECHL, he has played for the Norfolk Admirals, Utah Grizzlies, and the Bloomington Bison. His only game with Utah last season was a memorable one. On December 13th, 2025, Kaskisuo stopped all 20 shots that came at him when he went against the Atlanta Gladiators for a shutout. For the remainder of the 2025-2026 season, he went back to Finland with JoKP in Mestis and played in 15 games with a 2.85 GAA and .884 save percentage.