Florida Everblades Explode For Five Third-Period Goals To Top Solar Bears

The Florida Everblades have been known for explosive offense during their three consecutive Kelly Cup championships. On Tuesday night, they demonstrated that power once again.

In the process, the Blades continued their road dominance over the Orlando Solar Bears with a 6-1 triumph at the Kia Center for their second win of the season.

Sam Stange was the hero, scoring a hat trick for the first time in his professional career.

Stange opened the scoring for Florida 12:33 into the opening frame firing home a cross-ice pass from defenseman Kade Landry for his first professional goal.

Despite Florida controlling most of the play throughout the first stanza, the Solar Bears hung in thanks to Spenser Kersten, who tallied his second goal of the season beating Everblades netminder Will Cranley five hole with 2:12 remaining in the frame.

Florida nearly recaptured the lead while shorthanded late in the first period, but Solar Bears goalie Jon Gillies turned away Jesse Lansdell on a breakaway in the final 15 seconds of the first period and later denied Jett Jones on a breakaway bid of his own to maintain the 1-1 tie heading into the second.

Things got physical in a scoreless second period highlighted by a spirited scrap between Florida’s Kyle Betts and Orlando’s Jared Lukeosevicius to close out the middle frame.

The physicality ended up working to Florida’s advantage. Lukeosevicius was assessed a match penalty, while Betts was credited only with a roughing minor to set up 4-on-4 hockey to begin the third.

That’s when the Everblades erupted. They scored five third period goals to cruise past their South Division rivals.

The barrage started with a pair of goals 2:31 into the third from Jett Jones and the second of the night from Sam Stange sparked the offensive surge from the visitors.

Stange led the way, finishing the night with four points to go along with his first pro hat trick.

Cranley was sharp in his season debut, turning aside 22 of 23 Solar Bears shots in the winning effort.

The Everblades return to action Friday night in Estero for a meeting with the Atlanta Gladiators. Puck drop is set for 7 Pm ET at Hertz Arena.

The Solar Bears also face the Gladiators on Thursday at home. It’s a Boo with the Bears - Thirsty Thursday presented by Beer Hug. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 Pm ET.