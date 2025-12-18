Former Dallas Stars Legend To Be Keynote Speaker At ECHL Hall Of Fame Ceremony

The ECHL, in conjunction with the Allen Americans, announced on Thursday that Mike Modano will be the Keynote Speaker for the 2026 ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk.

The event takes place at 12 Pm CT on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 at the Courtyard by Marriott Dallas/Allen at the Event Center. Jeff Campbell, Jason Christie, Riley Gill and Mark Turner will officially be enshrined as the 18th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame.

The all-time highest scoring American-born player in the National Hockey League, Modano was a smooth-skating forward who spent 17 seasons in hockey’s premier league. He made his NHL debut during the 1989-90 season and that year, he was chosen for the NHL All-Rookie Team and was runner-up to Sergei Makarov for the Calder Trophy as the top first-year player in the NHL.

In 1999, Modano led the Dallas Stars in scoring through the post-season with 23 points, helping lead the team to the Stanley Cup title with a victory over Buffalo in the Final.

Modano had 16 seasons scoring 20 or more goals, including nine with 30 or more, plus a superb 50-goal season in 1993-94. He was selected to the NHL's Second All-Star Team in 2003, and played in eight All-Star Games.

Modano collected 1,374 points (561g-813a) through 1,499 regular-season NHL games while adding 146 points (58g-88a) in 176 career playoff games.

Modano represented the United States at the Winter Olympics in 1998, 2002 (taking home a silver medal) and 2006.

He participated in the 1991 Canada Cup where he captured the silver medal, as well as, on two occasions, at the World Cup of Hockey (1996 and 2004), helping lead the Americans to victory in 1996. He took part in the IIHF World Championships in 1990, 1993 and 2005. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2014.

In 2024, a statue honoring Modano was unveiled by the Stars outside American Airlines Center.

Modano will also be in attendance at ECHL All-Star Fan Fest on Sunday, Jan. 18 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center from 1 to 3 Pm. Fan Fest, which lasts from 11 Am to 4 Pm, will also feature interactive games, live music, celebrity autographs and more.

The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC will take place on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. In this year’s All-Star event, players from the Allen Americans will be combined with the ECHL All-Stars to form two teams – Stars and Stripes.

