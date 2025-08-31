Former Kansas City Mavericks Assistant Joins Cyclones Staff

The Cincinnati Cyclones announced that Rob Couturier will join the coaching staff as the team’s goaltending and video coach. Couturier will join RIley Weselowski’s coaching staff for the 2025-26 season.

Couturier, 47, joins the Cyclones after spending the last two seasons with the Kansas City Mavericks in the same role. As a member of the Mavericks coaching staff, he was a part of a staff that led Kansas City to a Brabham Cup title in 2023-24.

That season, Kansas City had four goaltenders with save percentages over .904% and three goaltenders with over 15+ victories.

“Having worked with Riley in Kansas City, I’m excited about the vision he has for building something special in Cincinnati, and I’m proud to be a part of that process,” Couturier stated.

Prior to his time in Kansas City, Couturier was the goaltending coach at the University of Omaha-Nebraska. During his time with the Mavericks, Couturier oversaw the development of their goaltending system, which included future NHL draft selections and Mike Richter Watch List candidates.

Before his stint in Nebraska, Couturier was the goaltending coach at Colby College where he oversaw all of their NCAA DIII men’s and women’s teams.

"Adding Rob to our staff is a huge win for the Cyclones organization and a big step toward our goal of becoming the top developmental program in the ECHL,” Weselowski said in a statement. “Having worked with Rob for the past two seasons, I can tell you first-hand that there’s no one better suited to help our goalies reach their full potential.”

Outside of his responsibilities, Couturier is the owner/founder of ProForm Goalie Development, a goaltending academy focused on development and technique. Couturier joins Assistant Coach Louie Caporusso on Weselowski’s staff.