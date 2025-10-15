Former Maine Mariners Goaltender Sparkles In NHL Debut

Oct 14, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Logan Stankoven (22) congratulates Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Brandon Bussi (32) after defeating the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Former Maine Mariners' goaltender Brandon Bussi became the 769th former ECHL player to reach the NHL when he debuted with the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday at San Jose against the Sharks.

Bussi was impressive in the Hurricanes’ 5-1 victory Tuesday night, stopping 16 shots and making numerous spectacular saves to keep his team in the game and allow them to eventually grab momentum.

The Canes exploded for four goals in the final 26 minutes and didn't allow the Sharks a shot on goal in the final period.

The only blemish occurred early in the middle frame, and that was due more to a defensive breakdown on the part of the Canes than their goaltender.

William Eklund scored on a partial breakaway to knot the game 1-1 after Sean Walker lit the lamp for the Hurricanes three minutes earlier.

The 27-year-old Bussi is the 10th netminder in Hurricanes franchise history to win his NHL debut while playing for the club, and the first since Pyotr Kochetkov accomplished the feat on Apr. 23, 2022. He’s the first former ECHL player to make his NHL debut during the 2025-26 season.

Bussi signed this summer with the Florida Panthers after three seasons with the Boston Bruins organization, but was among the final cuts from the defending Stanley Cup champs. He came over to the Canes when third-string goaltender Cayden Primeau was claimed off waivers by the Toronto Maple Leafs, then Kochetkov was placed on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-4, 218-pound netminder went 3-1-0 in four appearances with the Mariners during the 2022-23 season with a 2.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .922.

A native of Sound Beach, N.Y., Bussi has seen action in 111 career games with Providence of the American Hockey League, where he is 63-31-12 with eight shutouts, a 2.62 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915.

Thanks to Bussi’s outstanding performance Tuesday, the Canes are one of just two teams who remain unbeaten on the young season as they head to Anaheim for a clash with the Ducks Thursday night. The Dallas Stars are the only other undefeated team.