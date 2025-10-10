Mariners Announce Plans For New Practice Arena

The Maine Mariners, in partnership with Hebert Development, Gorrill Palmer, and Studio Troika, have submitted plans to build a new state of the art practice facility in Scarborough’s Innovation District at The Downs.

The proposed 58,000 square-foot ice arena will serve as the Mariners’ official practice facility and offer expanded access to new ice time for schools, municipalities, and local hockey organizations.

This is an exciting initiative meant to grow the game of hockey in the Mariners' community.

“Our goal is to bring a Kelly Cup to Maine, and we intend to build a facility that will foster growth and develop a winning culture,” Mariners Owner and Governor Dexter Paine said in a news release. “Additionally, we see significant value in providing access to ice for the benefit of hockey organizations across the state.”

The proposal is currently under review by the Scarborough Planning Board, with site plans and final designs to follow in a future application.

There are multiple approvals required before construction can begin, with the goal of being operational within the 2027 hockey season.

“We are very excited about the idea of this project,” said Maine Mariners CEO Adam Goldberg. “There is a long road of approvals ahead and we are hopeful to turn this concept into a reality throughout the entitlement process. We are optimistic and look forward to working with the Town of Scarborough to see this through.”

The Mariners’ 2025-26 season presented by Hannaford, begins on Saturday, Oct. 18 at Worcester against the Railers. The Home Opener will take place on Sunday, Oct. 19 at 3 Pm ET against the Reading Royals.

Single game tickets for all 36 regular season home games are now on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.