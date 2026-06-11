Fort Wayne Komets Part Ways with Head Coach

After leading the team to a division title, Jesse Kallechy departs the bench for family reasons, leaving Fort Wayne searching for new leadership following a successful tenure.
The Fort Wayne Komets announced this morning that head coach Jesse Kallechy will not be returning in the fall.
Jesse Kallechy took over as head coach of the Fort Wayne Komets in June 2023, becoming the 30th head coach in the franchise’s long history. He arrived with a reputation as a rising coach, having won championships as an assistant with the Florida Everblades and previously earning Coach of the Year honors in the SPHL with the Fayetteville Marksmen.
During his tenure, Kallechy established himself as a young, demanding coach who emphasized competitiveness and accountability. He assembled a staff that included former colleague Cory Melkert, whom he had previously worked with in Fayetteville. The move reflected Kallechy’s desire to bring in coaches familiar with his philosophy and style.
By last season, Kallechy remained behind the Komets’ bench while also serving as Director of Player Personnel. Under his leadership, Fort Wayne captured the Central Division title and advanced to the playoffs, reinforcing the organization’s reputation as one of the ECHL’s most consistently competitive franchises.
Kallechy’s tenure has not been without controversy. In February 2024, he was fined by the ECHL following a game against the Cincinnati Cyclones after receiving a game misconduct and making public comments about officiating. The incident highlighted his passionate and outspoken approach to defending his team.
Overall, Jesse Kallechy’s time in Fort Wayne has been characterized by continuity of success, strong player recruitment, and a competitive culture. Hired as a promising young coach with championship credentials, he has helped keep the Komets among the ECHL’s leading organizations while continuing to build on the franchise’s rich hockey tradition. He leaves with a record of 121-69-20-6.
His departure is a shock but says he left because of family. In the official statement by the team Kallechy said:
I want to be clear that this is a personal decision based on what we believe is best for our family. I am incredibly grateful to the players, coaching staff, hockey operations staff, ownership, and the many people who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make this organization special. Most importantly, I want to thank the Komets fans for their unwavering support and passion throughout my time in Fort Wayne. It has been a privilege to lead this team and represent one of the most storied franchises in professional hockey. I wish the organization, its players, staff, and fans nothing but continued success in the years ahead.
The Komets have been a promising team the past few years and should not have many issues finding fresh blood behind the bench.