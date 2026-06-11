Fort Wayne Komets Part Ways with Head Coach

I want to be clear that this is a personal decision based on what we believe is best for our family. I am incredibly grateful to the players, coaching staff, hockey operations staff, ownership, and the many people who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make this organization special. Most importantly, I want to thank the Komets fans for their unwavering support and passion throughout my time in Fort Wayne. It has been a privilege to lead this team and represent one of the most storied franchises in professional hockey. I wish the organization, its players, staff, and fans nothing but continued success in the years ahead.