Grizzlies And Bison Swap Goalies In Tuesday Trade

The Utah Grizzlies and Bloomington Bison swapped goaltenders via a trade on Tuesday.

The Grizzlies acquired goaltender Jake Barczewski from the Bloomington Bison for netminder Dryden McKay.

Barczewski played with Utah during the 2024-25 season and had a record of 16-15-3 with a .902 save percentage and a 3.49 goals-against average. He led Utah goaltenders with 40 games played last season.

Barczewski was a four-year starter at Canisius College from 2019-2023, where he played in 100 games and had a record of 44-42-8 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.60 goals-against average. Barczewski was named First-team all-conference in 2021-22 and third team in 2022-23. He was named the 2020-21 Canisius Male Athlete of the Year.

Barczewski transferred to the University of Michigan for the 2023-24 season, where he recorded a 20-14-3 record, two shutouts, a .907 save percentage and a 2.84 GAA.

With Michigan, Barczewski had 12 games with 30 plus saves.

The 27-year-old McKay appeared in 4 games with Utah this season and had a .905 save percentage and a 2.80 goals-against average.

The 6-foot, 183-pound Downers Grove, Illinois native played seven games with Bloomington and 35 games with Greenville last season. He also played in one AHL game with the Ontario Reign.

Now in his fourth professional season, McKay has tabbed a 43-44-10 record with a 3.05 goals against average and .904 save percentage in 103 ECHL games. He has appeared in three AHL games with a 1-1-1 record.

McKay was the recipient of the NCAA’s Hobey Baker Award in 2022 and recognized as the NCAA’s top player. In four seasons at Minnesota State University-Mankato, he earned a 113-20-4 record and registered a 1.46 goals against average and .932 save percentage with 34 shutouts in 140 games.

McKay’s wins and shutouts are the most by any goaltender in NCAA history.

