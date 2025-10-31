Idaho Steelheads Defenseman Recalled To AHL

Halloween is a special day for Idaho Steelheads defenseman Tommy Bergsland, not just for the day itself, but professionally as well.

The Steelheads, along with head coach and director of hockey operations Everett Sheen announced today that Bergsland has been recalled to the AHL’s Texas Stars.

The 24-year-old right-shot blueliner is tied with Brendan Hoffman as the Steelheads leading scorer through the first six games of the 2025-26 season with seven points (2-5-7).

Bergsland scored his second ECHL goal in Idaho’s 5-2 win over the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Wednesday and leads the Steelheads in plus/minus at +7.

The 6-foot-3 defenseman has been a standout among ECHL rookies in the early portion of the season, leading all rookies in points (seven), assists (five), and plus/minus (+7).

Bergsland’s early season contributions also include two multi-point games, occurring on Oct. 18 and Oct. 19 against the Knight Monsters, where he logged two assists in each game.

The Wayzata, MN native entered this season on an AHL contract with the Stars, inking his deal on July 17. He made his professional debut on March 23 at Chicago, the night the Stars officially clinched a spot in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Bergsland skated in six regular-season games and five playoff games for Texas last season, registering an assist in Game One of the Central Division Semifinals against the Grand Rapids Griffins for his first professional point.

Prior to turning pro, Bergsland posted 71 points (14-57—71) in 152 college games at Colgate, including 24 points (4-20—24) in 36 games as a senior in 2024-25. He helped the Raiders to the ECAC title as a sophomore in 2022-23 and was named to the conference’s Second All-Star Team in 2023-24 as a junior.

Bergsland's call-up leaves the Steelheads with seven defensemen on their roster, and 25 players overall ahead of Friday’s contest against Tahoe.

The Steelheads host the Knight Monsters Friday and Saturday to round out a three-game week at Idaho Central Arena.