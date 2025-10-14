Kalamazoo Forward Suspended, Fined By ECHL

The ECHL Department of Player Safety announced that Kalamazoo’s Spencer Kennedy has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Preseason Game #12, Toledo at Kalamazoo, on Oct. 11.

Kennedy is fined and suspended under Rule #28 – Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct for being the aggressor in a fight at 13:12 of the second period.

Toledo's Chad Hillebrand converted 16 seconds into the power play, tying the game at one goal apiece. Jordan Ernst and Dylan Moulton each earned assists on the play.

Kennedy will miss Kalamazoo’s first three games of the regular season vs. Fort Wayne (Oct. 18) and vs. the Iowa Heartlanders (Oct. 24 and Oct. 25).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players’ Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player’s Hardship Fund.

Kennedy signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the K-Wings in mid-August. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound left-shot forward has played 25 games between Norfolk (21 games) and Kalamazoo (four games). He has scored two goals and two assists and accumulated 145 penalty minutes in his extended rookie campaign (2024-25).

The Lethbridge, AB, native split 2023-24 between five teams: Reading (ECHL), Atlanta (ECHL), Roanoke (SPHL), Peoria (SPHL) and Pensacola (SPHL), totaling two goals and three assists with 178 penalty minutes in 46 games. He also played in one playoff game with the Ice Flyers.

Prior to his professional career, Kennedy played two seasons (2021-23) of college hockey at Portage College (ACAC), scoring four goals with six assists and 170 penalty minutes in 28 games before making his SPHL debut with Roanoke late in the 2022-23 season, scoring three goals with 131 penalty minutes in 19 games.