Several ECHL Teams Announce Trades

There was a flurry of trade activity in the ECHL on Monday.

Three trades were initiated. Here’s a look at each of the deals.

Railers Deal Fraser To Cincinnati

Worcester Railers head coach and general manager Nick Tuzzolino announced Monday that defensemen Cole Fraser has been traded to the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for future considerations.

Fraser, 26, signed with Worcester as a free agent on July 18th. He got into all six games to begin the season for Worcester, leading the ECHL in penalty minutes across that span with 32.

Fraser was a fifth round selection (131st overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings. Fraser rejoins the Cyclones after having spent a majority of the 2023-24 season with the club.

In his prior stint with the Cyclones, the Ottawa, Ont. native recorded three goals, 10 assists (13 points) in 47 games played. In addition, Fraser led Cincinnati in penalty minutes that season with 130.

Komets Trade Gallatin To Maine

The Fort Wayne Komets have traded defenseman Owen Gallatin to the Maine Mariners for cash.

Gallatin, 23, played nine regular-season games with the Komets, recording three assists. He also appeared in two of the Komets' playoff games.

This season, the 5-foot-8 lefty dressed for one game with the Komets without registering a point. The Hugo, Minn. native made his professional debut for the Komets last spring, after finishing his collegiate career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Gallatin had an impressive college career at Duluth, posting 79 points (19 goals, 60 assists) in 152 games over four years.

Stingrays Acquire Forward From Toledo

The South Carolina Stingrays have acquired forward Tanner Edwards from the Toledo Walleye. Edwards is in his first year of professional hockey and comes to the Stingrays after making his professional debut for the Walleye on October 25 against the Bloomington Bison.

Prior to turning pro, the Anchorage, AK native played five seasons of NCAA Division I hockey for Minnesota State-Mankato from 2020-2024 before transferring to the University of Alaska-Anchorage.

Last season, Edwards had three goals and five assists across 31 games for the Seawolves. While at Minnesota State, the 6-foot, 170-pound forward helped the club win the CCHA Championship in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Edwards was also teammates with Stingrays forward Kaden Bohlsen during the 2023-24 season at Minnesota State.

