Maine Mariners To Transform Into Portland Pirates On Saturday

The Maine Mariners, affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, are home for a pair of games this weekend at the Cross Insurance Arena, highlighted by the highly-anticipated "Pirates Night" on Saturday.

As the Mariners take on the Worcester Railers at 6 PM, they will transform into Portland's former American Hockey League franchise for the first of two specialty nights this season. The night also includes Pirates alumni appearances, a bobblehead giveaway, and more.

The weekend series begins with a 7:15 PM puck drop on Friday night against the defending Kelly Cup Champion Trois-Rivieres Lions. The Mariners have not seen the Lions yet this season but will play them a total of 14 times between now and April.

Luke Cavallin, the Most Valuable Player of the Lions 2025 championship run, is now in the net for the Mariners, leading the ECHL with 780 minutes played and tied for second in wins, with eight. Cavallin will join the Maine Mariners Coach's Show this Tuesday night live at Three Dollar Deweys in downtown Portland. Hosted by Michael Keeley, the show broadcasts from 6-7 PM and also features Head Coach & General Manager Rick Kowalsky.

Friday's promotion is "Best Buddies Night," as the Mariners partner with the non-profit on a mission of inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Pirates Night is presented by Camden National Bank and the puck drops at 6 Pm on Saturday against Worcester. The Mariners have prepared a special pregame ceremony, including appearances by Pirates alumni Kent Hulst, Jeff Nelson, Ryan Mulhern, and Derek Whitmore.

The alumni group will also be signing autographs on the concourse during the first intermission. The Mariners will wear Pirates jerseys which will go up for auction via DASH through the second Pirates night on Jan. 17. The first 1,000 fans through the door will also receive a collectible Pirates bobblehead, presented by Minibar.

The Portland Pirates competed in the AHL from 1993-2016, capturing the Calder Cup in their inaugural season of 1993-94 and serving as a staple in the Maine community, paving the way for the Mariners ECHL arrival in 2018.

The Mariners are currently 10-5-3-1, good for second place in the North Division. Although they went winless in a home-and-home series with the Adirondack Thunder last weekend, the Mariners have points in their last seven games at the Cross Insurance Arena (4-0-3) dating back to Oct. 25. They are 13 points behind the division-leading Wheeling Nailers, with only four points separating second through sixth place in the division.