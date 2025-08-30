The Maine Mariners have announced that all Sunday home games in the 2025-26 season will be a “Sunday Fun Day.”

Each Sunday game will now feature concourse activities to add to the atmosphere at the Cross Insurance Arena.

The 2025-26 season features nine Sunday home games, all with a 3 Pm puck drop, including the Home Opener presented by Evergreen Credit Union on Sunday, Oct. 19 against the Reading Royals.

“Sunday Fun Day” activities will include corn hole on the concourse courtesy of Port City Cornhole, facepainting by Cheeky Geek, and more. Minibar will also be on hand with a putting green at select games.

“We’re so excited to add Sunday Fun Days to our promotional schedule this season,” Mariners Director of Marketing Kathryn Horrigan said in a statement. “Giving the Sunday game day experience an extra boost brings even more ways for fans of all ages to enjoy a Mariners game.”

Sunday games also feature most of the post-game events throughout the season. The two “post-game skates with players” take place on Oct. 26 and Jan. 4.

Regular open skates are on March 29 and Apr. 12. The full team will sign autographs following the games on Nov. 23 and March 1.

Sunday themes this season include (but are not limited to) Military Night (Nov. 2), Throwback Night (Nov. 23), First Responders Night presented by WGME (Mar. 1), Women in Sports (Mar. 22), Beacon’s Birthday presented by Oakhurst (Mar. 29) and Fan Appreciation presented by Venture Solar. (Apr. 12)

Members of Beacon’s Kids Club also receive special Sunday perks. More information on Beacon’s Kids Club will be announced soon.

The full 2025-26 Promotional Schedule can be viewed here. All themes and promotions are subject to change.