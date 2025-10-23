Nashville Predators' Prospect Reassigned To Atlanta Gladiators

Milwaukee Admirals defenseman Jack Matier (51) listens to coaches' instructions on the opening day of training camp Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. © Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Atlanta Gladiators, ECHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators, announced on Thursday that defenseman Jack Matier has been assigned to Atlanta from Milwaukee by the Predators.

The 22-year-old Matier was drafted by the Predators in the 4th round, 124th overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound right-shot blueliner returns to Atlanta after playing in 52 games with the Gladiators in the 2023-24 season, where he scored six goals and 11 assists for 17 points.

Matier has played in 57 American Hockey League games for the Milwaukee Admirals over the last two seasons, scoring one goal and eight assists in that span.

The native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. played in the Ontario Hockey League for four seasons with the Ottawa 67’s, amassing 22 goals and 65 assists for 87 points in 180 games.

In his final season of junior hockey before joining Milwaukee, Matier scored 13 goals and 36 assists for 49 points and a +40 rating in 58 games in 2022-23.

Matier won gold with Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championship, with an assist and a +4 rating in seven games. He also claimed gold representing Team Canada in the 2021 U-18 World Championship.

The Gladiators are on the road to take on the Orlando Solar Bears on Thursday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 Pm ET. They will also travel to Estero to take on the Florida Everblades on Friday, with puck drop slated for 7:30 Pm ET.

Fans can watch all the action live on FloHockey and listen in on the Gladiators YouTube channel.