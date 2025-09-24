Nolan Maier Inks Deal With Idaho Steelheads

The Idaho Steelheads, along with head coach and director of hockey operations Everett Sheen, announced that the club has signed goaltender Nolan Maier to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

The 24-year-old netminder enters his fourth professional season, his first in Idaho after spending the last years splitting time in the AHL and ECHL.

Last season under an AHL contract with Providence, Maier played one game for the Bruins while appearing in 22 games for their ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners. He posted a 10-11-1 record with a 2.93 goals against average and .897 save percentage with Maine.

The 6-foot, 172-pound goalie spent his first two professional seasons under an AHL contract with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, while also suiting up for their ECHL affiliate the Reading Royals.

Maier has collectively appeared in 86 ECHL games with a 37-37-8 record, a 2.98 GAA and .889 SP while pitching a 6-3-2 record in 11 AHL games, a 2.88 GAA and .886 SP.

Prior to his professional career, the Yorkton, SK native played parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) from 2017-22 with the Saskatoon Blades. There, he went 122-72-18 in 216 games with a 2.89 GAA and .905 SP.

The Steelheads kick off their 28th season Oct. 17 at Tahoe against the Knight Monsters. They will host the Utah Grizzlies on Oct. 24 for their home opener.