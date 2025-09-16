Utah Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Christian Felton

The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Christian Felton for the 2025-26 season.

Felton was on an NHL contract with the Vancouver Canucks for the 2024-25 season. He appeared in 13 games with the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks as well as 7 games with the ECHL’s Kalamazoo Wings, where he collected an assist.

Felton led Merrimack College with 55 blocked shots during the 2023-24 season. In three years at Merrimack, he scored seven goals, 10 assists and had a combined +15 rating.

Felton was a teammate at Merrimack with current Grizzlies forward Mick Messner for two seasons and former Grizzlies defenseman Liam Dennison for three years. Felton was part of the 2022-23 Hockey East All-Tournament team.

He started his college career at Bentley University, where he appeared in 13 games during the 2020-21 season.