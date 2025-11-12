Oilers Team Up With Community Partner For Car Seat Checkup

Keeping children safe in a car is important, and the Tulsa Oilers want parents to be in the know when it comes to car seat safety.

The Oilers are hosting a free car seat checkup at WeStreet Ice Center — located at 4143 S. Yale Ave. — alongside OHSO and Safe Kids Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 15 from 10 Am until noon.

Certified Child Passenger Technicians will be on site providing instruction, tips and assistance for parents and caregivers on the proper installation and use of both car seats and booster seats. Families are encouraged to bring their children and car seats for a personalized safety check specific to every child and vehicle to ensure the safest travel possible.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, EMSA and the City of Tulsa Fire Department will bring emergency vehicles to tour and a seat belt rollover simulator to demonstrate the importance of safe driving and proper installation of car and booster seats.

“Our goal is to make sure every child in Tulsa rides safely,” Oilers’ Vice President of Brand and Marketing Amy Henderson said in a statement. “We hope that this event brings families, safety experts and first responders together to help educate, prevent injuries and save lives.”

Even those experienced with car seat installation are encouraged to attend and certify their car seat is fully safe. A study from Safe Kids Worldwide found that 59 percent of car seats are installed incorrectly.

“This event is about protecting kids and empowering parents,” OHSO Communications Manager Megan Cardenas stated. “We’re hoping by bringing safety experts, community partners, and first responders together that we’re helping families make small adjustments that can save lives.”

Saturday’s Car Seat Checkup will take place in the parking lot of the WeStreet Ice Center, providing plenty of space for attendees to receive a free car and booster seat checkup and participate in the safety demonstrations. The event is open to the public of all ages and no appointment is necessary.

The Oilers will be in action later that evening in Allen, Texas, against the Americans at CUTX Event Center. Puck drop is set for 7:10 Pm CT.

