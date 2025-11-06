Oilers Add Size, Veteran Presence To Roster

The Tulsa Oilers have added some additional size and veteran leadership to their lineup.

The Oilers announced the signing of veteran forward Dylan Fitze for the 2025-26 season.

The 32-year-old Fitze comes to Tulsa after spending the last four seasons with the Utah Grizzlies, compiling 104 points (51-53-104) in 192 appearances with the Grizzlies.

Physicality and leadership are two of the most attractive qualities in Fitze's game, according to Oilers head coach Rob Murray.

“Dylan is a big, veteran player,” Murray said in a statement following the announcement. “He will add a physical element and is a defensively dependable player who can produce offensively as well. He is good at using his size, and we are very familiar with him from his time with Utah.”

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound right-shot winger served as an alternate captain with Utah over the last three seasons and ranked third on the team with 21 goals during the 2023-24 season.

Fitze has reached double-digit goals in all his five full seasons in the ECHL, breaking the 15-goal plateau on two occasions and pacing a 20-goal season over a full 72-game season three times.

In addition to his time with the Grizzlies, Fitze has also worn an Orlando Solar Bears sweater and played two games with the Kansas City Mavericks.

The Peterborough, Ontario native played 129 collegiate games with Laurentian University, registering 73 points (41-32-73) in 129 games.

The Oilers look to increase their three-game winning streak with two games against the Allen Americans this weekend at the BOK Center, starting on Friday, Nov. 7 at 7:05 Pm before a rematch between the two teams on Sunday at 3:05 Pm.

