Railers Announce Upgrades And Special Initiatives

Worcester Railers Hockey is just over two weeks away, and with a new season comes a new team, and exciting upgrades to the home of the Railers: the DCU Center.

This season, the Railers and DCU Center are thrilled to unveil several major enhancements including a brand-new $2.2 million sound system, delivering clear, immersive audio right to your seats; a 360° ribbon board on the 100-level, bringing fans closer to the action with a new dynamic, digital display; and major upgrades to select suites, offering an elevated premium experience for fans.

Also new for the 2025-26 season, Wonder Bar Pizza is the Official Pizza of the Worcester Railers. Fans can stop by the Wonder Bar Pizza window near Section 105 to grab a slice, or visit their new space to enjoy a drink.

To be one of the first to experience these new features, Railers fans can Get their tickets to Opening Weekend and enjoy an upgraded experience at every home game this season.

Railers Introduce October Overtime Community Initiative

The club also announced an initiative called "October Overtime," a fan driven giveaway campaign that extends the spirit of giving beyond the organization.

The initiative serves as an extension of the team's "Month of Giving," allowing fans to determine a non-profit of choice for a chance to receive a $5,000 dollar donation.

Fans are encouraged to nominate a non-profit of their choice through a form across the Railers social media pages, where they'll be prompted to give a short response as to why their nominee is deserving of the donation. Four non-profits will become finalists in a fan vote set to start on Oct. 8 to determine the beneficiary.

In addition to receiving a $5,000 donation, the selected non-profit will be recognized on opening night on Oct. 18 against the Maine Mariners to cap off October Overtime.

Railers Hockey Returns October 10

The Railers will host a pre-season game on Friday, October 10th at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center against the Maine Mariners. Doors will open at 6 Pm with puck drop scheduled for 7 Pm.

Admission to the game is free with a suggested donation to benefit the Worcester State University Men's and Women's Hockey teams in memory of Evan Armit, a Worcester State men's hockey player who passed away from metastatic melanoma on Aug. 24.