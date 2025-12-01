Railers' Team Captain Makes History In Saturday's Victory Over Adirondack

Saturday was a double dose of good fortune for the Worcester Railers. They not only came away with a 5-2 victory over the Adirondack Thunder at Harding Mazzotti Arena, but their team captain made history.

Anthony Repaci recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday’s game, which pushed him to 211 career points as a Railer. He is now Worcester’s all-pro leader, passing Worcester IceCat Terry Virtue.

Worcester scored the first goal of the night. Cole Donhauser, assisted by Michael Suda and Matt DeMelis, put the score at 1-0 at 5:28 in the first for the Railers.

Adirondack tied the game three-and-a-half minutes later at 9:58, the goal scored by Jeremy Hanzel, assisted by Brannon McManus and Grant Loven.

Repaci got his fourth goal of the season at 16:43, assisted by Ryan Miotto and Suda, reclaiming the lead for Worcester at 2-1. The goal put Repaci's career point total at 210, tying the city pro record.

Adirondack tied the game again at 1:50 in the second, the goal scored by Justin Taylor, assisted by Luke Reid and Dylan Wendt.

The Railers scored three unanswered goals, with Repaci picking up the secondary helper on Drew Callin’s tally at 16:29 for a 4-2 lead, with Drew’s brother Anthony getting the primary assist.

The point put Repaci at 211, breaking the record.

A final Railers goal, scored on Adirondack's empty net by Donhauser made the game’s final score 5-2 in favor of Worcester.

Repaci claimed the games Second Star with his two points and three shots.

The Railers went 2-0-1 in the three-game weekend series against Adirondack. They lost 2-1 in overtime on Friday night, won on Saturday night, and were victorious 4-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Repaci is in his fifth season with the Railers. He currently has 12 points (5-7-12) through 18 games in 2025-26. He is the longest tenured captain in Railers franchise history, playing in his third season wearing the C.

During 2024-25, Repaci had a career year leading the Railers in goals (29) and points (65) while finishing second on the club in assists (36). He was named an ECHL All-Star for the first time in his career on Jan. 22, 2025. He finished twelfth in points in the ECHL while placing second in power-play points (29) and fourth in shots taken (241).

Off the ice, Repaci was recognized as the Railers' Community Service Player of the Year for the second straight season. He helped to guide the Railers to their seventh consecutive ECHL Community Service Team of the Year nomination thanks to his efforts in aiding the team's community initiatives this past season. He has also been voted the organization's "Fan Favorite" for four straight seasons by the Worcester Railers Booster Club.

The Railers will travel to Reading for a two-game series against the Royals Friday and Saturday. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 7 Pm ET.