Reading's Petruzzelli Earns Goaltender Of The Week Honors

Following Opening Weekend of the 2025-26 ECHL season, the league has handed out its first weekly award.

The Reading Royals announced in conjunction with the ECHL on Monday that Keith Petruzzelli has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 17-19. It is the third time in Petruzzelli’s career that he has received the weekly honor.

Petruzzelli stopped all 32 shots he faced in a 4-0 win at Maine against the Mariners on Sunday to backstop Reading's first win of the season.

Under contract to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League, Petruzzelli has appeared in 65 career ECHL games with Reading and Newfoundland, posting an overall record of 35-25-5 with six shutouts, a 2.73 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909.

Additionally, he is 25-20-4 in 53 career AHL outings with Lehigh Valley and Toronto with a 3.17 goals-against average and a save percentage of .893.

Prior to turning pro, Petruzzelli played four seasons of NCAA hockey at Quinnipiac University, where he appeared in 94 career games with an overall record of 51-27-8 with 10 shutouts, a 2.17 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915.

A native of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, Petruzzelli is the first Royals goaltender to receive the weekly honor since former Royals netminder Parker Gahagen also earned the selection in the opening week of the season, doing so in October 19-22, 2024.

Petruzzelli is the 20th Royal to claim the GOW award, which is also the 26th time a Royals goaltender has earned the honor in the twenty-four season history of the team. Recipients of the award include: Barry Brust (3), Brandon Anderson (2), John Muse (2), Mark Dekanich (2), Riley Gill (2), Branden Komm, Martin Ouellette, Matt Dalton, Scott Fankhouser, Yutaka Fukufuji, Philipp Grubauer, Peter Hamerlik, Adam Hauser, Connor Knapp, John Murray, Michael Ouzas, Cody Rudkowsky, Pat Nagle and Parker Gahagen.

The 24th season of Royals hockey continues on the road against the 2025-26 expansion franchise Greensboro Gargoyles on Friday, Oct. 24 at First Horizon Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 Pm.