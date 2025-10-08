Forward Nolan Burke Signs With Royals

The Reading Royals announced Wednesday that forward Nolan Burke has been signed to an ECHL contract with the club for the 2025-26 season.

The 22-year-old is entering his third professional season after a 55-game 2024-25 campaign, where he registered 31 points (13g-18a), 17 PIM and a +10 rating with the Wichita Thunder.

A native of Peterborough, Ontario, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound, left-shot forward was a Tryout Invite to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2025 Training Camp, on which he skated in two of Lehigh Valley's three pre-season games.

Across 103 professional career games, 102 of which coming in the ECHL between Atlanta (2023-24) and Wichita (2024-25), Burke has totaled 46 points (18-28-46) and 49 PIM. He made his lone American Hockey League game appearance with the Milwaukee Admirals on April 21st, 2024 at Grand Rapids.

Burke signed a three-year NHL Entry Level Contract with the Nashville Predators on Nov. 12, 2022 after parts of five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Sarnia Sting. During his time with Sarnia, he accumulated 154 points (90-64-154) in 177 games.

At the time of his NHL signing in 2022, Burke was leading the OHL with 15 goals through 16 games. He finished the 2022-23 campaign with the second most goals in the OHL (50).

Additionally, Burke was teammates with the Philadelphia Flyers sixth overall selection in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, Porter Martone, at Sarnia that season.

The Royals 2025 Training Camp roster now totals 28 players, including 17 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.

All fans can attend Training Camp practice in the seating bowl area beginning at 10 Am on Thursday, Oct. 9. Fans must enter Santander Arena through the Lions's Den Team Store entrance on Penn St. and must depart Santander Arena through the Lion's Den Team Store following the conclusion of Training Camp practice at 12 Pm.

The Royals will host the Adirondack Thunder for their lone pre-season game on Friday, Oct. 10 at 7 Pm at Santander Arena.