Tahoe Knight Monsters Make Roster Moves

The Tahoe Knight Monsters, ECHL Affiliate of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights, announced that goaltender Jordan Papirny has been recalled to Henderson.

In a separate transaction, goaltender Cameron Whitehead returns to the Knight Monsters.

Papirny made six starts this season for the Knight Monsters, posting a 5-1-0 record with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. His five wins are currently tied for second in the ECHL.

Whitehead returns to the Knight Monsters from the Silver Knights, where he posted a 3-2-0 record with a 3.04 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage.

In two appearances for Tahoe, Whitehead is currently 1-1-0 with a 4.50 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage.

Whitehead, who is on an NHL contract with the Golden Knights, appeared in three games with Henderson last season after finishing his collegiate career at Northeastern University.

The Knight Monsters are on the road this week to face the Greensboro Gargoyles on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Puck drop for all three games is set for 4 Pm PT. Pre-game coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network starts at 3:50 Pm.

