Wheeling Nailers Netminder Wins Monthly Award

The Wheeling Nailers, in conjunction with the ECHL, announced on Monday that Jake Smith has been selected as Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for November.

Smith, 30, had a sensational month of November, as he compiled a 7-0-1 record, a 1.72 goals against average, and a .943 save percentage.

Those are also Smith's season statistics, as he made his Wheeling debut on Nov. 6. The seven wins in November were the most in the ECHL, and he was one of four netminders to earn at least five wins during the month without a regulation loss.

Among qualifying goaltenders, Smith's 1.72 goals against average ranks fifth in the league, while his .943 save percentage ranks second behind Connor Ungar, who he beat for his first victory.

Smith rattled off his seven wins in consecutive fashion, as he became the fourth goaltender in Wheeling history to earn victories in each of his first seven decisions (Peter Delmas 8, Joe Exter 8, Brody Claeys 7). Smith allowed two goals or fewer and had a save percentage of .926 or better in seven of his eight starts.

The Oakville, Ontario native backstopped two wins each against the Greensboro Gargoyles and Maine Mariners, then earned single victories over Reading, Toledo, and Cincinnati. His largest save total in a game was 36, which he did in a 3-1 win at Reading on Nov. 22.

This is the second ECHL honor of the season for both Smith and the Nailers, as he earned ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Nov. 10-16. He becomes the seventh Wheeling netminder all-time to earn ECHL Goaltender of the Month, and the first since Sean Maguire in January of 2017.