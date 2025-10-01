Wichita Re-Signs Veteran Defenseman, Adds Rookie Forward

The Wichita Thunder announced two more additions to their 2025-26 roster.

The Thunder signed veteran defenseman Nolan Kneen and rookie forward Danny Weight.

The 26-year-old Kneen returns for a third season in the Air Capital and sixth as a pro. A native of Kelowna, British Columbia, the 6-foot, 185-pound blueliner is coming off his best statistical season of his career.

Kneen finished with highs in assists (31), points (36) and was a +16 in 70 games last season. He was selected as the team's Defenseman of the Year.

The veteran defenseman has skated in 268 professional games split between Wichita, Allen, and Florida. Kneen also has 18 games of American Hockey League experience with the Charlotte Checkers.

In 250 ECHL games, Kneen has tallied 105 points (34-71-105).

Prior to turning pro, Kneen played six seasons in the Western Hockey League, spending most of his career with the Kamloops Blazers.

During his overage year, he skated in 33 games for the Saskatoon Blades. Overall, Kneen tallied 139 points (28-111-139) in 310 career WHL games.

Weight, 24, turns pro after playing the last five years at the collegiate level. He started his career at Boston College in 2020-21 before transferring to Colorado College for three years.

The Edmonton, Alberta native finished his senior year at American International College this past season. Weight finished with 31 points (9-22-31) in 113 games.

Before college, the 6-foot, 185-pound left-shot center began his junior career with the US National Team Development Program. As a part of the U-17 team, he registered 37 points (19-18-37) in 57 games in 2017-18.

Weight, who is the son of former NHL forward Doug Weight, finished his junior career with the British Columbia Hockey League's Penticton Vees. He piled up 60 points (25-35-60) in 58 games.