Heartlanders Sign First Iowa City Native In Team History

Iowa City native Ben Pizzimenti has signed a tryout contract with the Iowa Heartlanders for the team’s 2025 training camp, head coach and general manager Chuck Weber announced.

Pizzimenti, a 24-year-old left-shot forward that attended Iowa City West High School, becomes the first ever player from Iowa City to sign with the Heartlanders. He is the second Iowa native to agree to a contract with the Heartlanders, joining defenseman Hunter Lellig.

Pizzimenti skated for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders high school team. He played the last three seasons at Concordia University Wisconsin (DIII).

Pizzimenti is not only pumped to play in his home state, but about how much the sport has grown at the pro level in Iowa.

“Having the chance to try out for the Heartlanders is something that I am extremely excited for,” Pizzimenti stated. “What makes this especially unique is that the Heartlanders didn’t exist when I was a kid growing up in Iowa City. To see how much hockey has grown in this area from the development of youth hockey with the Jr. Heartlanders to the ECHL Heartlanders making their mark in the community has been amazing to be a part of. I’m looking forward to joining the team in October and I’m grateful to Chuck Weber and the organization for this opportunity.”

The significance of signing the first-ever Iowa City native is not lost on Weber.

“We are excited to bring Ben in on a tryout contract,” Weber said. “He has earned this opportunity and it’s very special for our organization to have this be the first Iowa City native to put on the Heartlanders jersey. He has earned this opportunity and we’re looking forward to seeing him on the ice in a couple of weeks.”

Training camp starts Oct. 6 at Xtream Arena, with the team home opener coming on Fri., Oct. 17 at 7 Pm at Xtream Arena against the Tulsa Oilers.