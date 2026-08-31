More Than The Scoresheet: Joey Cipollone’s Rise In Atlanta

From NCAA championship glory to becoming the Gladiators' dependable anchor, the versatile forward brings a winner’s pedigree and relentless work ethic to the ice in Atlanta.
For Joey Cipollone, hockey has never been simply about reaching the next level. It has been the foundation of his life. It has shaped his friendships, contributed to his maturity, and taught him how to approach adversity along the way.
Cipollone is entering his third professional season with the Atlanta Gladiators. He has established himself as the player every team need: a versatile, dependable and willing to do whatever is necessary to help his team win type of player. His path to professional hockey began long before he arrived in Atlanta. “Probably when I was little. Obviously, when you grow up and fall in love with the game, you reach a point where you start looking toward the future. For me, it was always college. Once I realized that playing Division One was going to be a possibility, that’s when the professional ranks started to become within reach.”
Cipollone spent the first two seasons of his college career at the University of Vermont before transferring to Quinnipiac University. He was part of the team that was one of the most successful in Quinnipiac’s history. During three seasons with the Bobcats, Cipollone recorded 38 points on 19 goals and 19 assists in 107 games. His best collegiate season came in 2021-2022, when he registered 10 goals and eight assists for 18 points during 41 games. His senior season garnered another 13 points in the span of 41 games, which included a total of five game-winning goals. He tied for second in the ECAC and seventh in the nation.
His numbers are only part of his story. Cipollone was part of the Quinnipiac team that took home the NCAA national championship in 2023. During that game, Quinnipiac defeated Minnesota 3-2 in overtime.
Cipollone was part of the Quinnipiac team that captured the program's first NCAA national championship in 2023, defeating Minnesota 3-2 in overtime. He dressed in all 41 games that season and even blocked four shots in the national championship game. The championship experience is something that Cipollone brings with him to the Gladiators. “I’m a 200-foot, complete forward who can play all situations. I’m a guy who’s relied on by my teammates, not only on the ice but off it as well. I believe my play is one that can drag guys into a fight, and it allows my teammates to trust that I’m going to do my job. It also allows me to trust that they’re going to do theirs.”
After his collegiate career ended, Cipollone started his game in the professional world. He started in the 2023-2024 season with the Worcester Railers. During his rookie season, he played 63 games and produced seven goals with 15 assists. In the 2024-2025 season, Cipollone went south and joined the Atlanta Gladiators. He became an important piece for the Gladiator’s lineup in that season, playing in 68 games and tallying 15 goals with 19 assists.
During the 2025-2026 season, Cipollone took a step forward, recording an all-time career high with 17 goals and 20 assists. He dressed in all 72 regular-season games. He was sixth on the team for scoring, fifth in goals, and tied for sixth in assists. He added one goal and two assists during six postseason games against the South Carolina Stingrays during his first postseason appearance in his professional career.
Credit: Atlanta Gladiators
The transition from college hockey to professional hockey always requires more than adjusting to a higher level of competition. “A lot of guys say it coming out of college, but it’s true. The biggest adjustment is going from playing 30 or 40 games to 72. You’re in the gym three or four days a week in college, and some weeks in pro, you’re only in once if you can. That was probably the biggest adjustment.” He also attributed that to the professional world, where patience is a virtue. "In college, everything is 100 miles an hour, whereas in pro hockey, you have to be more strategic and methodical with your approach.”
The experience gained in his college days has shaped the player he has become for Atlanta. Currently going into his third season, Cipollone lends more to his responsibilities than just producing goals and assists. He is taking on an increasing role to be relied on as a leader. “It’s about leadership. I think being a third-year guy in Atlanta means I’m leaned on a little bit more from a character and leadership standpoint. For me, it’s about doing my best to set an example for everyone, and that’s been a big goal of mine.”
A strong locker room is just as important as individual talent, specifically in the ECHL, where rosters can change day to day, hour to hour. “You need a good leadership group no matter where you are because there’s a lot of movement with guys coming in and out. When you get new guys, you need them to be able to buy into your culture and what you’re doing. That’s not only going to help the team, but it’s also going to help them individually.” That locker room culture helped Atlanta have a record of 44-23-4-1 with 93 points during the course of the 2025-2026. They held onto third place in the ECHL’s South Division and headed to the playoffs for the first time since the 2021-2022 season. Cipollone attributed that success to team chemistry. “We had a family-like atmosphere in our locker room. Guys really wanted to play for each other, and that was a big reason why we had such a good year.”
In the offseason, Cipollone goes back to his roots at Quinnipiac to train alongside his brother Anthony and other former teammates. He works with the strength coach Brijesh Patel. “I think it’s the best way to get ready for a professional hockey season, and it’s served me well so far in terms of being ready for Game One.”
The Quinnipiac connection extends well beyond the weight room for Cipollone. The memory of winning the national championship remains one of the most significant experiences. Still, his appreciation for the program is wrapped up in the relationships he built throughout hockey there and beyond. Cipollone's connection to Quinnipiac extends well beyond the weight room. “Hockey has been everything for me. I could probably say that almost all my friends have come from hockey. All the experiences and maturity I’ve gained throughout my life have come through hockey.”
Two people have seen him through every stage of his life and career and continue to play a pivotal role in his life. “Definitely my parents, both Mom and Dad. It’s hard to really repay what they’ve done for me. There have been countless sacrifices and an incredible amount of commitment to me, not only helping me grow as a young man but also giving me the skills that will help me in the future. I’m forever grateful for my parents.”
Heading into a new season with the Gladiators, Cipollone’s goals aren't limited to maintaining what he's already accomplished, but to continue building on it. “I’m just trying to improve offensively. I want to build a more natural scoring touch and capitalize on more of my chances. I felt like I left a lot of goals on the table last year, so hopefully I can capitalize on more of those opportunities.”
The desire to improve is what has defined Cipollone’s journey so far. He has had the highs of winning a national championship and establishing himself as a professional player, but those moments didn't come without times when he felt overlooked. “The adversity I’ve faced. Everyone has faced adversity at some point in different ways, shapes, or forms. For me, I think adversity has come from being a guy who, at times, has felt undervalued or underappreciated.” Instead of allowing those experiences to define him as a person and player, Cipollone turned it into motivation. “When I’ve faced adversity like that, I’ve been able to rebound. Whether it was in college, going to Quinnipiac and winning a national championship, or in pro hockey, where I got cut from a team and was then able to help Atlanta and thrive in a role where I feel like I’m contributing in all ways and fighting for a championship every year.”
Harnessing the ability to reset has become an important aspect of his game. “I’ve done a pretty good job of having a clean reset every game. For me, I do a really good job now of leaving what happens at the rink at the rink. Then you come back the next day and attack it again.” Having that mentality has allowed his game to progress while letting him pass that perspective on to teammates who might be facing similar challenges. “I’d probably say being able to handle those situations not only gives me the confidence to continue moving forward, but it also helps when I’m able to talk to teammates, share similar experiences or give them a pat on the shoulder and tell them, ‘Hey, I know you’re going through this.’”
Cipollone is more than a former Quinnipiac champion trying to find his footing in professional hockey. He has found his role, embraced a leadership mentality, and continues to grow his game and as a person. After a career-best season, Cipollone is heading into the 2026-2027 season proving that his value goes far beyond what is on the scoresheet every night.