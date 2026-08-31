More Than The Scoresheet: Joey Cipollone’s Rise In Atlanta

A strong locker room is just as important as individual talent, specifically in the ECHL, where rosters can change day to day, hour to hour. “You need a good leadership group no matter where you are because there’s a lot of movement with guys coming in and out. When you get new guys, you need them to be able to buy into your culture and what you’re doing. That’s not only going to help the team, but it’s also going to help them individually.” That locker room culture helped Atlanta have a record of 44-23-4-1 with 93 points during the course of the 2025-2026. They held onto third place in the ECHL’s South Division and headed to the playoffs for the first time since the 2021-2022 season. Cipollone attributed that success to team chemistry. “We had a family-like atmosphere in our locker room. Guys really wanted to play for each other, and that was a big reason why we had such a good year.”