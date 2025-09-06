Royals Sign 2025 Kelly Cup Champion Defenseman

The Reading Royals have added some Kelly Cup Championship experience to their blueline.

Defenseman Vincent Sévigny has signed an ECHL contract with the club for the 2025-26 season.

The 24-year-old blueliner is entering his fourth professional season following a career-high 2024-25 campaign, where he registered 19 points (4-15-19), 24 penalty minutes and a +25 rating in 49 regular-season games with the Trois-Rivières Lions.

A 2025 Kelly Cup champion with the Lions, the Quebec City, Quebec native added seven points (2-5-7) and a +13 rating in 18 Kelly Cup Playoff games, including a goal and an assist in three games played during Trois-Rivières' Kelly Cup Finals victory over the Toledo Walleye, four games to one.

In the 2024-25 campaign, he also skated in five games with the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

"We are beyond excited that Vincent chose to be a Reading Royal, he has great pedigree,” stated Anthony Peters, Head Coach & General Manager. "He played a large role on his team that won the ECHL championship last year, he won a championship in junior hockey as well. He is big, he skates well and is one of the best defenders in the league. We look forward to seeing his game continue to grow here as a Royal.”

The 6-foot-3", 194-pound left-shot defenseman played his first two pro seasons with the Bridgeport Islanders in the AHL, where he logged 22 points in 86 games.

Across 140 pro career regular-season games, Sévigny has accumulated 41 points (10-31-41) between the AHL and ECHL.

Prior to going pro, Sévigny played parts of five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) between the Saint John Sea Dogs and the Victoriaville Tigres. With the Sea Dogs, he captained and led the team to a Memorial Cup title in 2022 with 36 points (11-25-36) in 37 games.

With Victoriaville, Sévigny hoisted the President's Cup in 2021 (now titled the Gilles-Courteau Trophy) and was an alternate captain for three seasons (2019-22).

Additionally, Sévigny's father, Pierre, played 78 National Hockey League career games between the Montreal Canadians (1993-95, 1996-97) and New York Rangers (1997-98), as well as won gold with Team Canada at the 1991 U20 World Junior Championships.