Three Goals, 100 And Counting: Paliani Makes Everblades History

77 (fitting for the player wearing number 77) second later, at 12:30, he completed a natural hat trick and buried a pass from Maleek McGowan and gave Florida their first lead of the night. The sequence took the game and transformed it in just a matter of minutes. Three straight goals from Paliani, without Atlanta scoring, and a natural hat trick that has evaded the Everblades for almost nine years. The last Florida player to ever accomplish a natural hat trick was John McCarron, who scored a hat trick against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in February of 2018.