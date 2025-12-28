Draft-Eligible Viggo Bjorck Stars for Sweden: “It’s Just Hockey”

Despite a spirited effort from Switzerland, Sweden emerged with the win in the opening game on Day 3 of the World Juniors. Switzerland held the lead heading into the final period, but draft-eligible Viggo Björck stepped up and set the tone for Sweden. The Swedes rallied in the third to earn their second straight win of the tournament.

Switzerland battled hard while playing its second game in a 20-hour span at the World Juniors. Through the first two periods, Switzerland was the better team against a Swedish side that looked disengaged at times. The Swiss did an excellent job disrupting Sweden’s offensive structure, making it difficult for the Swedes to establish sustained zone time. When Sweden did manage to get set up around Elijah Neuenschwander in the Swiss net, Switzerland supported him well with several committed shot blocks.

Switzerland’s hard work was rewarded late in the second period. With less than two minutes remaining, draft-eligible Lars Steiner made it 2–1, giving the underdogs momentum heading into the final frame.

Sweden, meanwhile, was clearly dissatisfied with its play through the opening two periods. The urgency was lacking, and the top players led by Ivar Stenberg were largely absent from the game. Head coach Magnus Hävelid responded by shuffling the lines ahead of the third period, with Stenberg removed from the first power-play unit.

In his place, 2008-born Viggo Björck stepped in and made an immediate impact, scoring within the opening minute to tie the game at 2–2. The equalizer injected life into Sweden’s game, and the Swedes took the lead just minutes later on a goal from Anaheim Ducks prospect Lucas Pettersson. Pettersson then sealed the win with an empty-net goal to make it 4–2.

Viggo Björck was named Sweden’s player of the game. In addition to scoring the crucial equalizer, he won the defensive-zone faceoff that led to Sweden’s 4–2 goal. It was a solid two-way performance from Björck. After the game, he said he was pleased that Sweden managed to secure the win despite a poor showing through the first two periods.

“It got a bit too rushed at times during the first two periods, but it feels good to win,” said Viggo Björck to the Swedish TV channel SVT after the game. He continued: “In the third period, we started to realize that we had to move the puck quicker and take it forward, to play more as a team.”

At 17 years old, Björck is the youngest player on Sweden’s roster. Despite that, he has earned trust in first-unit roles on both the power play and the penalty kill.

“At the end of the day, it’s just hockey. We want to win, and you have to make the most of the opportunity when you get to play.”

Björck was also humble about the fact that he was the one who got to play instead of Stenberg on the first power play of the final period. He commented on the lineup change in his characteristically brief manner:

“We won in the end, at least. We can all play,” said Viggo Björck.

Sweden Holds Off Slovakia to Open World Juniors with Narrow Win

Sweden opened the World Juniors with a 3–2 win over Slovakia, leaning on a strong power play to hold off a determined Slovak push.