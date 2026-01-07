Ex-NHL Center Signs In Switzerland

Canadian center Ryan Spooner, 33, has signed a contract to play the remainder of the current season with Lausanne HC, the National League club announced on Tuesday.

This marks a return to Switzerland for Spooner, who played two games for HC Lugano at the start of the 2019-20 season. He has played in the KHL since then, and started this season playing in the KHL, recording 20 points in 31 games for the Shanghai Dragons.

“Given the injuries to Antti Suomela and Dominik Kahun, it was important to strengthen our import contingent during a very demanding January,” said Lausanne sports director John Fust. “Ryan brings his experience, his vision of the game, and his ability to produce offensively.”

Lausanne’s roster also includes Swiss-Canadian Théo Rochette, American Austin Czarnik, and Swedish defenseman Erik Brännström. Lausanne, which has lost in the National League finals each of the past two seasons, currently sits tied for second in the 14-team league.

Spooner, who was born in Ottawa and played junior hockey for the OHL’s Peterborough Petes, Kingston Frontenacs and Sarnia Sting, was chosen in the second round, 45th overall, by the Boston Bruins in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. Between 2013 and 2019, he played 325 NHL regular-season games for the Bruins, New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks, recording 167 points and 63 penalty minutes. He also had two points in four playoff games for Boston in 2017.

Since 2019, he’s played in the KHL for all but the two games for Lugano. He had 291 points in 367 KHL regular-season and playoff games for Dinamo Minsk, Avangard Omsk and Shanghai.

Erik Brännström Signs Multi-Year Deal In Switzerland

Swedish defenseman Erik Brännström, 25, has signed a three-year contract with Lausanne HC, the National League club announced on Monday.