Ex-NHL D-Man Signs In Swedish Second League

Czech defenseman Andrej Šustr, 35, has signed a contract to play the remainder of the 2025-26 season with Kalmar HC, the HockeyAllsenskan club announced on Sunday.

It marks a return to Europe for the veteran 6-foot-7 rearguard, who began this season on a PTO with the New York Islanders and registered one assist and 21 penalty minutes in 11 AHL games in Bridgeport.

Over the past two seasons, Šustr had played in Germany, Czechia and Finland, but this is his first contract to play in Sweden.

“I had good talks with the management and coaches the last couple of days about what they want to accomplish this year and it’s a great opportunity for me to help the team win,” Šustr is quoted in the club’s announcement. “I’ve watched the team play and I’m impressed with the players they have and the way they play. I’ve also heard great things about the new arena, Kalmar’s passionate fans and the city of Kalmar. I can’t wait to get there and get started with the team.”

“Andrej is an experienced player who will bring valuable experience as he has played in almost all the top leagues,” said Kalmar sports director Daniel Stolt. “He really wanted to come to Sweden and we’re happy that his choice ultimately fell on KHC.”

Šustr was born in Plzeň, Czechia, but headed to the United States at age 18 to play in the NAHL and USHL before playing three years of college hockey at the University of Omaha-Nebraska. Never drafted, he signed as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Lightning after his junior year.

Šustr had 69 points in 362 NHL regular-season games between 2013 and 2023 with the Lightning and Anaheim Ducks. He also had five points in 46 playoff games with Tampa Bay and played in the 2015 Stanley Cup final.

Šustr has also played in the KHL with Kunlun Red Star, in the DEL with Kölner Haie, in his native Czechia with Dynamo Pardubice and in Finland’s Liiga with Tappara Tampere.

Internationally, Šustr represented Czechia at the 2010 IIHF World Junior Championship, the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and the 2021 World Championship.

