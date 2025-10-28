Finland's All-2009-Born Roster For U-17 World Hockey Challenge

Finland’s roster for the 2025 U-17 World Junior Challenge, which will take place Nov. 2 to 8 in Truro, N.S., Canada, includes two goaltenders, seven defensemen and 13 forwards who were all born in 2009.

The entire team is also based in Finland.

Defensemen Roni Kuukasjärvi and Max Syrjäläinen and forwards Miska Liljeberg and Luca Santala are all on the early radar as potential first-round picks in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft. Forwards Paavo Fugleberg and Frans Karjalahti, whose birthdays are later in the year, won’t be eligible for the draft until 2028.

Many of the players have split time between Finland’s top U-20 and U-18 leagues but only 6-foot-4, 187-pound d-man Syrjäläinen has spent the whole season at the U-20 level, where he has five points in 11 games.

Center Joakim Torvinen of the Lahti Pelicans is currently the leading scorer in Finland’s top U-18 league with 31 points in 16 games.

Finland will begin with a pre-tournament game on Friday, Oct. 31 against arch-rival Sweden in Wolfville, N.S. before beginning the tournament on Sunday against Canada Red. The third team in Group B is the USA.

Goaltenders: Heikkinen Samuel, KooKoo Kouvola, Joensuu Patrik, Kärpät Oulu.

Defensemen: Fräntilä Aaro, JYP Jyväskylä, Jaako Johannes, Kärpät Oulu, Kokkonen Lenni, Kärpät Oulu, Kuukasjärvi Roni, Ilves Tampere, Lehtinen Joonas, Jokerit Helsinki, Nieminen Niklas, JYP Jyväskylä, Syrjäläinen Max, Jokerit Helsinki.

Forwards: Fugleberg Paavo, TPS Turku, Helppi Niklas, Kärpät Oulu, Ikonen Joel, Jokerit Helsinki, Karjalahti Frans, HIFK Helsinki, Kokkonen Luukas, KalPa Kuopio, Kylmälä Olli, Kärpät Oulu, Liljeberg Miska, Ilves Tampere, Pahkamaa Jesse, Kiekko-Espoo, Poikela Max, Ilves Tampere, Santala Luca, Kiekko-Espoo, Torvinen Joakim, Pelicans Lahti, Vilhunen Petteri, TPS Turku, Vuohijoki Aatu, TPS Turku.

Team Staff: Kauppinen Marko, head coach, Mielonen Teemu, assistant coach, Viitaluoma Ville, assistant coach, Lipsanen Arttu, goaltending coach, Heikkilä Jaakko, video coach, Halme Kai, team manager.

12 NHL Draftees, 8 World Junior Returnees On Finland's U-20 Five Nations Squad

Finland's U-20 squad boasts 12 NHL draftees and eight returnees from last year's IIHF World Junior Championship, led by captain Aron Kiviharju.