Former NHL Goalie Signs In Germany

Canadian goaltender Dustin Tokarski, 36, has signed a contract to play the remainder of the 2025-26 season with Löwen Frankfurt, the DEL club announced on Friday.

Tokarski started this season in the AHL but played only two games for the Grand Rapids Griffins. This is his first contract to play in Europe.

“I’m looking forward to becoming part of the Lions organization and playing in front of passionate fans in Frankfurt,” Tokarski is quoted in the press release.

“Tom (Pokel, Frankfurt’s head coach) and I believe that Dustin is a goaltender who has proven himself at the highest level in a variety of roles,” said club sports director Jan Barta. “He brings the experience and quality that we need in this key position right now for the challenges ahead.”

Tokarski joins a Frankfurt team that currently sits 12th in the 14-team DEL with eight wins in 28 games. The roster includes former NHL wingers Carter Rowney and Jakob Lilja.

Originally from Humbolt, Sask., Tokarski played junior hockey for the WHL’s Spokane Chiefs, whom he backstopped to the Memorial Cup in 2008 – Tokarski was voted the tournament MVP. The following season, he helped backstop Canada to a gold medal at the 2009 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa.

Tokarski was selected in the fifth round, 122nd overall, in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Between 2009 and 2025, he played in 86 NHL regular-season games for the Lightning, Montreal Canadiens, Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes, compiling a record of 27-26-12, with a goals-against average of 3.08, a save percentage of .902, and three shutouts. He also played in five playoff games for Montreal in 2015, going 2-3 with a 2.60 average and .916 save percentage.

Tokarski also played in the organizations of the Philadelphia Flyers, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings.

