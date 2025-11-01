Ilya Samsonov Signs Multi-Year KHL Deal

Russian goaltender Ilya Samsonov, 28, has signed a two-year contract with HK Sochi, the KHL website has announced. The deal was signed immediately after Sochi acquired Samsonov’s KHL playing rights from Metallurg Magnitogorsk in exchange for cash.

Samsonov previously played in the KHL for Magnitogorsk – his hometown club – from 2014 to 2018. He has played in North America – mostly in the NHL – ever since.

Magnitogorsk’s KHL goaltending duties are currently shared by Ilya Nabokov and Alexander Smolin. Sochi’s previous starting goalie, Pavel Khmochenko, is currently sidelined by an unspecified injury.

Samsonov was selected in the first round, 22nd overall, by the Washington Capitals in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Between 2019 and 2024, Samsonov played exactly 200 NHL regular-season games for the Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights, compiling a record of 118-48-25 with 15 shutouts, a goals-against average of 2.77 and a save percentage of .902. He also played in 22 playoff games with Washington and Toronto, where he had a 6-14 record with no shutouts, a 3.05 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.

For three straight seasons between 2021 and 2024, Samsonov played in at least 40 NHL games – one for Washington and two for Toronto. Last season, he played in 29 games for Vegas, backing up Adin Hill. He remained an unrestricted free agent following the season until signing with Sochi. According to HockeyPatrol, there is a clause in Samsonov’s contract that would allow him to return to North America if he receives an NHL offer. Such clauses are common among players who sign in Europe that have aspirations on playing in the NHL.

Sochi currently sits last in the KHL standings, having won just four of its first 18 games. Other than Samsonov, the only players on the roster with NHL experience are Canadians Jean-Christophe Beaudin and William Bitten.

