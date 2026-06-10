KHL News & Notes: Martin Frk, Kale Clague, Cayden Primeau & More

First, there is a report out that goaltender Ilya Samsonov has terminated his contract with Sochi. His rights were then traded to Metallurg. At this time, he hasn't signed with Metallurg and could be seeking a new opportunity.
Next, former Winnipeg Jets defenseman Kale Clague has signed a two-year contract with Avtomobilist, which will end May 31, 2028 unless it is terminated early.
Chris Tierney has signed with Dinamo Minsk for the 2026-27 season. He previously played in Switzerland with HC Ambrì-Priotta. He did play for Dinamo during the 2024-25 season.
Josh Leivo has reportedly signed a one-year deal with Avangard. He spent last season with Traktor Chelyabinsk, where he scored 65 points.
San Jose Sharks forward Yegor Afanasyev is heading back to his home country, as he has reportedly signed a contract with Avangard as well.
Martin Frk is also heading to the KHL, with reports suggesting he is set to sign with the Shanghai Dragons.
Lastly, Hockey News Hub is reporting that Carolina Hurricanes' goalie Cayden Primeau is rumoured to be heading to the KHL. At this time, there is no official signing; however, they named SKA, Traktor, and Barys as potential destinations.