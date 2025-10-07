Raanta Shutout Clinches CHL Playoff Spot For Lukko

It was good news for Finnish clubs in early Champions Hockey League action on Tuesday, with Lukko Rauma clinching a playoff berth and KalPa Kuopio remaining unbeaten. Later on, two more teams also secured playoff spots, bringing the total to five so far.

In all, 12 teams were in action on Tuesday with the other 12 going at it on Wednesday in the fifth round of games.

Lukko Rauma (FIN) 1 – EV Zug (SUI) 0

The winner of this game was destined to secure a playoff berth, and thanks in part to the goaltending of veteran Antti Raanta, that is Lukko. Arttu Välilä scored the game’s only goal early in the second period and Raanta, who had two CHL shutouts last season, made 21 saves in this one, including six off the stick of ex-NHLer Dominik Kubalík. Swiss national team goalie Leonardo Genoni stopped 27 of 28 for Zug.

Mountfield Hradec Králové 1 (CZE) – KalPa Kuopio (FIN) 5

KalPa was the CHL’s only perfect team entering the night and the Finnish club remains that way following a convincing win in Czechia. Konsta Kapanen scored twice for KalPa and Benjamin Kohornen contributed two assists. The loss means Mountfield will need a win next week and possibly some help to advance.

Brynäs Gävle 1 (SWE) – Storhamar Dragons (NOR) 2

Colin Campbell broke a 1-1 tie with less than nine minutes of play, giving visiting Storhamar a 2-1 upset win over Swedish powerhouse Brynäs, which was without a couple of its biggest stars but still had several ex-NHLers in the lineup, including goaltender Collin Delia. The win puts the Norwegian champs on the bubble for advancement to the playoffs.

For more on the game, read here:

Red Wings Prospect Impresses in the Champions Hockey League

When Brynäs faced Norwegian club Storhamar in the Champions Hockey League, they opted to rest much of their regular lineup. That gave 11 junior players a chance to step in, and several of them made a strong impression. Standing out above the rest was Detroit Red Wings prospect Michal Svrček, whose speed and energy created scoring chances throughout the night for Brynäs.

Eisbären Berlin (GER) 1 – Frölunda Gothenburg (SWE) 4

Led by three points each from Erik Thorell and Max Friberg, Frölunda secured a 4-1 road win in the German capital to secure a playoff berth. They currently sit second in the standings although Ilves Tampere, owner of a perfect record, could jump ahead of them on Wednesday.

Pinguins Bremerhaven (GER) 2 – Luleå Hockey (SWE) 0

Luleå could have secured a playoff berth with a win, but encountered a Bremerhaven team that put on an absolutely stifling defensive display, holding the reigning Swedish champs to 12 shots on goal. Leon Hungerecker posted the shutout.

ZSC Lions Zurich (SUI) 1 – Sparta Prague (CZE) 2

Sparta Prague became the fifth qualifier for this year's CHL playoffs, going into the home of the defending European champions and securing a one-goal victory. All the scoring came in the second period, with Roman Horák and Devin Shore scoring for Sparta before Vinzenz Rohrer got one back for Zurich late in the middle frame.

Wednesday's Games:

Kometa Brno (CZE) – Ilves Tampere (FIN)

Odense Bulldogs (DEN) – Red Bull Salzburg (AUT)

SC Bern (SUI) – Belfast Giants (EIHL)

Bolzano Foxes (ITA) – ERC Ingostadt (GER)

Grenoble Bruleurs de Loups (FRA) – Lausanne HC (SUI)

KAC Klagenfurt (AUT) – GKS Tychy (POL)

