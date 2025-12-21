Report: Finnish Jets Prospect Has Signed In Czechia

Finnish forward Kristian Vesalainen, 26, has signed with Czech Extraliga club Sparta Prague, Finnish media outlet Iltalehti has reported.

The report comes the day after Vesalainen was released from his contract by Liiga club HPK Hämeenlinna. According to the report, the contract covers the remainder of this season and the 2026-27 season. Sparta has yet to confirm the report.

A native of Helsinki and a product of legendary club HIFK, Vesalainen moved to Sweden and Frölunda Gothenburg at age 16 in 2015. He was then chosen in the first round, 24th overall, by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Between 2018 and 2022, Vesalainen split most of his time between the Jets and the Manitoba Moose of the AHL. In 70 NHL regular-season games, he recorded two goals, three assists and six penalty minutes. He also played four playoff games for the Jets in 2021.

Vesalainen’s NHL rights have been retained by the Jets, who made him a qualifying offer when his contract expired in 2022. Winnipeg’s claim to his NHL rights will expire if he doesn’t re-sign with the club by June 30, 2026.

Since 2022, Vesalainen has played in Sweden for the Malmö Redhawks and in Finland for HIFK and HPK. He had 16 points in 30 games with HPK this season.

“We thank Kristian for his time at HPK and wish him continued success,” HPK CEO Kaj Källarsson said on Saturday. “We will take steps to improve the team’s competitiveness. HPK’s goal this season is to fight for a playoff spot.”

HPK currently sits 15th out of 16 Liiga teams with 12 wins in 33 games. Sparta is tied for third in the 14-team Extraliga with 19 wins in 34 games.

If the report is true, Vesalainen will join a team that includes ex-NHLers ex-NHLers Mark Pysyk, Devin Shore, Roman Horák, Michal Řepík, Filip Chlapík, Tomáš Hýka, Adam Raška and goaltender Josef Kořenář.

According to the report, Vesalainen might join Sparta in time for the Spengler Cup, which begins on Dec. 26.

