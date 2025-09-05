Several Ex-NHLers Perform In Friday's Champions Hockey League Action

In Friday’s action, Kometa Brno’s record received its first blemish, leaving now just two perfect teams halfway through the regular season. Also, a trio of ex-NHLers contributed to Lausanne HC's first win and veteran goaltender Antti Raanta put on a fine performance in Lukko Rauma’s net.

Lausanne HC (SUI) 7 – Belfast Giants (EIHL) 3

Each team scored three goals in a wild first period, then it was all Lausanne after that. Drake Caggiula recorded a hat trick, Adam Czarnik had two goals and an assist, and Erik Brännström was plus-4 for Lausanne, which earned its first win. Belfast sits on one point in three games.

Eisbären Berlin (GER) 2 – Lukko Rauma (FIN) 6

Linemates Antoine Morand and Alex Beaucage had two points each and 36-year-old goaltender Antti Raanta was in fine form – although he made only 19 saves a couple of them were spectacular snags by his glove hand. Lukko moves up to six points while Berlin stays at three.

Pinguins Bremerhaven (GER) 5 – Grenoble (FRA) 8

After two home defeats, Les Bruleurs de Loups earned their first win of the competition thanks to an eight-goal explosion. Alexandre Mallet scored three goals, Francois Beauchemin scored twice and Christophe Boivin tallied four assists in the winning effort. Slovene Jan Urbas scored twice for Bremerhaven.

HC Bolzano (ITA) 6 – Kometa Brno (CZE) 5 [OT]

In a back and forth goalfest, Kometa led 3-2 after one period, Bolzano led 5-4 after two, Tomáš Zohorna’s second of the game tied it for Kometa with 3:00 to play in regulation time and Maxwell Heston Gildon won it for Bolzano one minute into overtime. Despite the loss, Kometa still sits fourth in the standings with seven points.

SC Bern (SUI) 2 – Mountfield Hradec Králové (CZE) 3 [OT]

In an unusual move, Mountfield pulled its goalie for an extra attacker in overtime and the strategy worked, with Lukáš Radil scoring the winner on a one-time slapper. The single point gives Bern a total of four while Mountfield is one of seven teams sitting on three.

EV Zug (SUI) 3 – ERC Ingolstadt (GER) 7

A four-goal second period was the difference as Ingolstadt got its first points of the competition and handed Zug its second loss. Riley Barber had a goal and two assists for Ingolstadt and Adam Keating scored twice. Tomáš Tatar and Raphael Díaz had two points each for Zug.

Former Cap, Hab, Wing Finds New Home In Germany

American winger Riley Barber, 31, has signed a one-year contract with ERC Ingoldstadt, the DEL club announced on Wednesday.

Frölunda, Ilves Still Perect After Thursday's Games; Bäckström Makes CHL Debut