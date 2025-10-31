Several Prospects On Canada White Roster At World U-17 Hockey Challenge

At one time, Canada sent up to four regionally divided teams to compete at the World U-17 Hockey Challenge. As competition from around the world has grown stiffer, that number was reduced to three and then two – Canada Red and Canada White – which is what we have now.

At this year’s tournament, which runs from Nov. 2 to 8 in Truro, N.S., Canada White will compete in Group A along with Sweden and Czechia. Before the start of the tournament, the White team will play an exhibition game on Friday against the USA.

Among the highly ranked prospects which will be available in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft are Eli McKamey of the Victoria Royals, Kaden McGregor of the Peterborough Petes and defenseman Kaden Aucoin of the Sarnia Sting. The team also includes two 2010-born forwards who should be interesting to watch: Maddox Schultz and Liam Pue, who both currently play U-18 hockey for the Regina Pat Canadians and are WHL property of the Regina Pats.

One of the team’s goaltenders, Sam Berthiaume, will be at home in the tournament – he’s a Nova Scotia native who plays Junior A hockey for the Truro Bearcats.

Through 13 OHL games this season, Jaakko Wycisk of the Guelph Storm is scoring at a point-per-game clip.

Below is the Canada White roster, divided by position, as listed by Hockey Canada. It contains the players’ height, weight, date of birth, hometown, current club, and when they were taken in the CHL Draft.

Goaltenders:

1 Sam Berthiaume Goaltender L 6'3 176 11-17-2009 Stellarton, NS Truro (MHL) CAP '25 (2, 55)

30 Cash Christie Goaltender L 6'2 160 05-08-2009 North Vancouver, BC SAHA (CSSHL) MH '24 (4, 83)

Defensemen:

2 Matt Henderson Defence L 5'11 162 03-20-2009 Sarnia, ON Kingston (OHL) KGN '25 (1, 17)

3 Kaden Aucoin Defence R 6'1 185 08-14-2009 Scottsdale, AZ Sarnia (OHL) SAR '25 (2, 26)

4 Calder Hamilton Defence L 5'10 155 03-08-2009 Martensville, SK Calgary (WHL) CGY '24 (1, 6)

6 Alexander Forrest Defence L 5'11 140 07-11-2009 St. Catharines, ON Kitchener (OHL) KIT '25 (2, 24)

8 Aden Bouchard Defence L 6'0 162 03-25-2009 Airdrie, AB Tri-City (WHL) TC '24 (1, 3)

21 Thomas Charbonneau Defence L 6'2 183 06-10-2009 Mascouche, QC Quebec (LHJMQ) QUE '25 (1, 4)

22 Cooper McAslan Defence R 6'2 181 03-16-2009 Bowmanville, ON London (GOHL) LDN '25 (2, 43)

Forwards:

7 Sam Roberts Forward R 6'1 179 05-21-2009 Aurora, ON Oshawa (OHL) OSH '25 (1, 16)

9 Brenner Lammens Forward L 6'0 191 09-13-2009 Langton, ON Sarnia (OHL) SAR '20 (1, 4)

10 Jacob Schwartz Forward L 5'9 160 06-06-2009 Vancouver, BC Victoria (WHL) VIC '24 (1, 8)

11 Kayden Stroeder Forward L 5'11 158 03-01-2009 Lanigan, SK Edmonton (WHL) EDM '24 (1, 5)

14 Aleks Kulemin Forward L 6'2 171 03-20-2009 Toronto, ON Kingston (OHL) KGN '25 (1, 9)

15 Brock Chitaroni Forward R 5'11 167 01-27-2009 Sault Ste. Marie, ON Ottawa (OHL) OTT '25 (1, 3)

16 Kaden McGregor Forward R 5'11 180 01-30-2009 Braeside, ON Peterborough (OHL) PBO '25 (1, 1)

17 Eli McKamey Forward R 5'9 178 01-19-2009 Cowichan Bay, BC Victoria (WHL) VIC '24 (2, 35)

18 Ryan Hanrahan Forward L 6'1 155 11-10-2009 Concord, ON Saginaw (OHL) SAG '25 (1, 13)

19 Maddox Schultz Forward L 5'10 165 03-15-2010 Regina, SK Regina (WHL) REG '25 (1, 1)

20 Ben Harvey Forward R 5'8 164 08-06-2009 Edmonton, AB Prince Albert (WHL) PA '24 (1, 4)

23 Liam Pue Forward R 6'2 154 02-16-2010 Langley, BC Regina (WHL) REG '25 (1, 2)

27 Jaakko Wycisk Forward R 6'1 181 03-16-2009 Tecumseh, ON Guelph (OHL)

Team Staff:

Dylan Seca Director, Operations Sundridge, ON

Scott Barney Head Coach Oshawa, ON

Kyle Chipchura Assistant Coach Westlock, AB

Joel Perrault Assistant Coach Montréal, QC

Alex Darling Video Coach Chelsea, QC

Andrew Mercer Goaltending Consultant Ottawa, ON

