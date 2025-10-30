USA Roster For U-17 World Hockey Challenge

As usual, the United States is sending it’s U-17 national team – a part of the National Team Development Program – to this year’s World U-17 Hockey Challenge, which runs Nov. 2 to 8 in Truro, N.S., Canada.

The USA has done well in this tournament. Over the past 20 editions since 2001, the Americans have captured 15 medals – six gold, seven silver and two bronze. They last won it in 2022.

Two of the team’s forwards – Nolan Fitzhenry and Rocco Pelosi – are on the early radar as potential first-round picks in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft. Defenseman Beck Thoreson and Christian Semetsis and forwards Cannon Thibodeau and Brayden Willis (by one day) won’t be eligible to be drafted until 2028. Based on games for the U-17 national team and for Team USA in the USHL, the team’s top two scorers are Fitzhenry and Willis.

The following is the roster provided by USA Hockey, separated by position, which includes the players' date of birth, height, weight, hometown, youth club, and what college they've committed to (if applicable).

Goaltenders:

31 Eli Winters G 03/30/2009 6-3 (191) 185 (84) R Muskegon, Mich. Fox Motors 15O University of Wisconsin (Big Ten)

55 Nate Chizik G 02/15/2009 6-4 (193) 199 (90) L Warrington, Pa. Mount St. Charles 15O University of Notre Dame (Big Ten)

Defensemen:

33 Jake Boguniecki D 04/22/2009 6-2 (188) 177 (80) R Orange, Conn. Mid-Fairfield 15O Boston College (HEA)

34 Easton Johnson D 07/30/2009 6-0 (183) 180 (82) L Luverne, Minn. Sioux Falls Power 16U University of Michigan (Big Ten)

41 Beck Thoreson D 12/30/2009 6-4 (194) 190 (86) L Moorhead, Minn. Moorhead Bantam AA Uncommitted

42 Diego Gutierrez D 05/13/2009 6-2 (187) 187 (85) R Flower Mound, Texas Shattuck-St. Mary's 16U University of Notre Dame (Big Ten)

45 Broden McArthur D 02/24/2009 5-11 (180) 186 (84) R Dallas, Texas Dallas Stars Elite 16U University of Minnesota (Big Ten)

48 Christian Semetsis D 10/14/2009 5-10 (178) 175 (79) L Smithtown, N.Y. Mount St. Charles 15O Uncommitted

56 Carson Scott D 04/02/2009 6-3 (191) 171 (78) L Dayton, Minn. Hill Murray High School Uncommitted

60 Benjamin Geiger D 01/21/2009 6-3 (189) 172 (78) R Northfield, Minn. Northfield High School University of Minnesota (Big Ten)

Forwards:

2 Alexander Milojevic F 09/05/2009 5-10 (178) 185 (84) L Chicago, Ill. Chicago Mission 15O Uncommitted

36 Nolan Fitzhenry F 02/10/2009 5-11 (180) 182 (83) L Andover, Minn. Shattuck-St. Mary's 16U Uncommitted

37 Cannon Thibodeau F 12/10/2009 5-9 (175) 166 (75) R Charleston, S.C. Toronto Marlboros 16U University of Notre Dame (Big Ten)

38 Hudson Salvador F 07/30/2009 6-0 (183) 179 (81) L Warren, N.J. New Jersey Rockets 16U Uncommitted

39 Braden Horton F 04/17/2009 6-2 (188) 184 (83) R Souderton, Pa. Shattuck-St. Mary's 15O Penn State University (Big Ten)

43 Carter Meyer F 04/10/2009 6-0 (183) 178 (80) L Winchester, Mass. Rivers School/Boston Jr. Eagles 15O Boston University (HEA)

44 Sam Pandolfo F 07/02/2009 6-4 (193) 204 (93) L Winchester, Mass. Rivers School/Boston Jr. Eagles 15O Boston University (HEA)

46 Finnegan Sears F 05/04/2009 6-0 (184) 188 (85) L Medford, Mass. Rivers School/Boston Jr. Eagles 15O Boston College (HEA)

47 Freddie Schneider F 02/16/2009 5-11 (180) 163 (74) R Edina, Minn. Edina High School Uncommitted

49 Brayden Willis F 09/16/2009 5-9 (175) 178 (81) R Gilbert, Arizona Mount St. Charles 15O Uncommitted

51 Trevor Daley F 07/11/2009 5-9 (175) 185 (84) L Fort Myers, Fla. Florida Alliance North 15O Uncommitted

53 Kane Barch F 03/13/2009 5-10 (178) 191 (81) L Plano, Texas Huron Perth Lakers 16U Uncommitted

54 Rocco Pelosi F 01/28/2009 5-11 (179) 186 (84) L Sewell, N.J. Mount St. Charles 15O Boston College (HEA)

