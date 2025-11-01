Joseph Most Noteworthy Name on Canada Red's World U-17 Hockey Challenge Roster

Two teams are representing Canada at the 2025 World U-17 Hockey Challenge, which runs from Nov. 2 to 8 in Truro, N.S. Canada White’s roster can be seen here and Canada Red’s roster is listed below.

Several players on the roster have the potential to be first-round picks in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft but the name that gets mentioned the most is center Alexis Joseph, who is already 6’4” and has 10 points in 12 games for the Saint John Sea Dogs of the QMJHL.

Other highly-ranked prospects include defenseman Brock Cripps and forwards Brock England, Ryerson Edgar and Mirco Dufour.

Chase Surkan already has 19 points in 11 WHL games for the Brandon Wheat Kings – his 1.73 points per game is fourth best in the league.

While all of the players are born in 2009, three of them – goaltender Leif Oaten, defenseman Quinn Norman and forward Benjamin Veitch – were born after Sept. 15, which means they won’t be eligible for the NHL Draft until 2028. Despite just turning 16, Oaten has already played six games in goal for the Lethbridge Hurricanes this season.

Canada Red beat Czechia 7-5 in a pre-tournament game on Friday. The Red team will face Finland and the USA in Group B action during the tournament.

Below is the Canada Red roster, divided by position, as listed by Hockey Canada . It contains the players’ height, weight, date of birth, hometown, current club, and when they were taken in the CHL Draft.

Goaltenders:

29 Mathis Fortin Goaltender L 6'4 175 01-15-2009 Lorraine, QC Saint-Eustache (LHM18AAAQ) DRU '25 (3, 55)

30 Leif Oaten Goaltender L 6'3 205 10-03-2009 Calgary, AB Lethbridge (WHL) LET '24 (3, 58)

Defensemen:

2 Peter Green Defence R 5'11 187 07-21-2009 Toronto, ON Brampton (OHL) BRA '25 (1, 14)

3 Owen Hayden Defence L 6'7 205 01-09-2009 Calgary, AB Kelowna (WHL) KEL '24 (1, 9)

4 Boston Tait Defence L 6'2 180 04-13-2009 Estevan, SK Wenatchee (WHL) WEN '24 (1, 12)

8 Colt Carter Defence R 5'9 162 07-23-2009 Drayton Valley, AB Moose Jaw (WHL) MJ '24 (6, 132)

9 Quinn Norman Defence L 6'0 160 12-22-2009 Conception Bay South, NL Newfoundland (LHJMQ) NFD '25 (1, 6)

12 Joaquin Geras Defence L 6'1 180 01-17-2009 Calgary, AB Kamloops (WHL) KAM '24 (2, 26)

23 Brock Cripps Defence R 5'10 155 07-23-2009 Victoria, BC Prince Albert (WHL) PA '24 (1, 2)

Forwards:

10 Max Delisle Forward R 6'0 183 07-06-2009 St. Andrews West, ON Owen Sound (OHL) OS '25 (1, 5)

11 Chase Surkan Forward L 6'2 160 03-31-2009 Regina, SK Brandon (WHL) BDN '24 (1, 14)

13 Mirco Dufour Forward L 5'8 171 01-06-2009 Rocky View, AB Everett (WHL) EVT '24 (1, 19)

14 Camryn Warren Forward R 5'9 152 05-07-2009 Maple, ON North Bay (OHL) NB '25 (1, 6)

15 Loïk Gariepy Forward L 5'10 154 06-13-2009 Sainte-Marthe-Sur-Le-Lac, QC Victoriaville (LHJMQ) VIC '25 (2, 19)

16 Brock England Forward L 5'11 165 08-22-2009 Airdrie, AB Seattle (WHL) SEA '24 (1, 11)

17 Ryerson Edgar Forward R 5'10 162 07-30-2009 Holland Landing, ON Niagara (OHL) NIA '25 (1, 10)

18 Benjamin Veitch Forward L 6'2 197 10-11-2009 St. John's, NL Newfoundland (LHJMQ) NFD '25 (1, 5)

19 Alexis Joseph Forward L 6'4 199 06-06-2009 Montreal, QC Saint John (LHJMQ) SNB '25 (1, 1)

20 Antoine Provencher Forward R 5'11 183 07-09-2009 Candiac, QC Charlottetown (LHJMQ) CHA '25 (1, 7)

22 Blake Chorney Forward L 5'11 183 05-13-2009 Nipawin, SK Vancouver (WHL) VAN '24 (1, 10)

27 John McLaughlin Forward L 5'9 163 08-14-2009 Corunna, ON Windsor (OHL) WSR '25 (1, 21)

28 Charlie Murata Forward R 5'11 174 02-15-2009 Scarborough, ON Flint (OHL) FLI '25 (1, 8)

Team Staff:

Dave Drinkill Director, Operations Elmvale, ON

Ryan McDonald Head Coach Prince Albert, SK

Mathieu Gravel Assistant Coach Longueuil, QC

Brendan Taylor Assistant Coach Oakville, ON

Josh Bell Video Coach Kingston, ON

Jeff Harvey Goaltending Consultant St. Albert, AB

