THN Archive: Jumping For Joy

Seven minutes into the third period, the Swiss momentum hit a wall in the form of winger Ondrej Palat. He laid a thunderous defensive-zone hit on Switzerland’s Andrea Glauser that cracked the plexiglass along the right-wing boards. During the six-minute pause while a new pane was installed, the fans jumped and shouted while David Pastrnak, who had been held pointless since arriving from Boston in time for the final game of the round-robin, relaxed on the bench with his helmet off, sweaty hair characteristically askew.