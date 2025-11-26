USA Hockey Unveils Uniforms For 2026 Olympic And Paralympic Games

USA Hockey unveiled the uniforms that its hockey teams will wear at the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The jerseys are based on what the team wore at the 1960 Winter Olympics in Squaw Valley, Cal., where USA won its first gold medal in ice hockey. A similar design has been used by many teams representing the USA at many international events in recent years, but it is a sharp departure from what U.S. teams wore at the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing (see above picture).

An Instagram post from the USA Hockey account shows Hilary Knight, Matthew Tkachuk, Kendall Coyne-Schofield and para hockey players Josh Pauls and Jen Lee opening gift boxes that contain the two jerseys.

Other hockey teams that have already revealed their jerseys for the Olympics include Canada, Czechia, Finland, France and Slovakia.

