Czechia Reveals Men’s & Women’s Olympic Jerseys

The Czech Ice Hockey Association revealed on Tuesday the jerseys that its men’s and women’s national teams will wear at the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

The design is similar to what the Czechs have worn in recent years at major international events. The white jerseys closely resemble those from the 2022 Olympics and every World Championship since. The major difference in the red jerseys is that blue replaces white as the shoulder yoke color.

Both jerseys prominently display the coat of arms of the Czech Republic.

“The Olympic Games are ahead of us, which unite not only athletes, but also entire nations,” said Jiří Šlégr, GM of the men’s national team. “That is why I am very happy that our hockey players will represent us in jerseys with the national emblem, a symbol of pride. I believe that they will also bring us a lot of luck.”

“The jerseys with the national emblem, combined with the Olympic rings, really evoke emotions and a sense of pride,” echoed Tereza Sadilová, GM of the women’s national team. “It will be great to watch our players represent the Czech Republic in them. I am personally very happy that both of our national teams share not only the desire for success, but also the jerseys.”

Czechs have lots of options for 2026 Olympics

It's often difficult to know what to expect from the Czechs, who can produce wildly different results depending on which players are in their lineup. They surely have some elite talent and then a lot of rather mediocre depth players on both sides of the Atlantic that almost seem interchangeable. For that reason, predicting their roster is a bit of a guessing game. If Radim Rulík remains head coach through the 2026 Winter Olympics, he might stick with the team that gelled very nicely at the 2024 IIHF World Championship and won gold on home ice, especially with the Olympics on a wider European ice surface.

The Czech men will compete in Group A along with Canada, Switzerland and France. The Czech women will compete in Group A along with Canada, the United States, Finland and Switzerland.

Other hockey teams that have already revealed their jerseys for the Olympics include Canada, Finland and Slovakia.

Slovakia Reveals Olympic Uniforms

New Slovak Olympic jerseys unveiled, featuring a mountain silhouette honoring national resilience and the iconic Tatra Mountains.