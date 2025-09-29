Part 4: Draft-Eligible Prospects to Watch in Sweden

The Hockey News International wraps up its series spotlighting draft-eligible players to watch in Sweden. The series profiles 40 intriguing prospects, with Parts 1–3 available below.

Ivar Stenberg (LW/RW), Frölunda HC

Stenberg is a top prospect expected to be one of the first players selected in June. The high expectations are justified by his excellent playmaking skills and ability to carry the puck. With those tools, he has already shown he can influence the game and be a driving force even against tough competition in the SHL. The league hasn’t seen a talent like this since Leo Carlsson, and it will be exciting to follow Stenberg throughout the year.

The Hockey News International continues its deep dive into prospects eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft. In a four-part series, Jacob Smeds highlights 40 names to keep an eye on in Sweden throughout the season.

Alfred Lagerberg (D), Södertälje SK

Lagerberg is a big, strong, and mobile defenseman (6'1", 192 lbs). His hockey IQ stands out and he shows good vision from the blue line. Rather than throwing the puck away under pressure, he has the poise to hold onto it for an extra split second and find the right play in the offensive zone. The combination of size and hockey sense makes him an appealing prospect.

William Lundqvist (D), Leksands IF

Lundqvist is another big, mobile defenseman (6'4", 192 lbs). He has taken significant strides in his puckhandling and passing since joining Leksand, and there’s potential for him to add another offensive layer to his already strong defensive game. In a draft class where many defensemen bring offensive skills but struggle in their own end, Lundqvist offers stability and reliability.

Morgan Anderberg (LW), Växjö Lakers

Anderberg is a quick and technical player with strong skating ability. He moves smoothly across the ice and can generate chances with his speed. That makes him effective in transition and on the forecheck, where he’s tough to play against. With Sweden’s U18 team last season, he also showed he can take on a defensive role to complement his offensive upside.

Max Isaksson (C), Växjö Lakers

Isaksson is a majestic center with excellent hockey sense and playmaking ability. He opened the season with a strong showing at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he captained Team Sweden. With his confident play, he looks bigger than his 6-foot frame on the ice. There’s clear offensive upside in his game, but in the long run he projects as a reliable two-way center.

William Håkansson (D), Luleå HF

Håkansson is a big, defense-first blueliner who has already secured a regular spot in the SHL. At 6'4", 207 pounds, he was an intimidating presence for many opponents in the Swedish junior league last season. He also showed calm and composure with the puck when needed. The gap between U20 Nationell and the SHL can sometimes feel like crossing a canyon, and for Håkansson the task now is to grow into the senior game in the year ahead.

Zigge Bratt (D), Frölunda HC

Bratt is an offensively skilled defenseman with the ability to move smoothly in all four directions. He can escape pressure with his speed and often delivers the puck in stride to his forwards. Bratt frequently takes on the quarterback role on the power play, where he likes to step up offensively and threaten with a dangerous wrist shot.

Malte Gustafsson (D), HV71

Gustafsson is the most complete defenseman in this year’s Swedish draft class. Despite standing 6-foot-4, he is an excellent skater and a pleasure to watch when leading offensive breakouts. In his own zone, he uses his reach and coordination to break up plays and make life difficult for opposing forwards. Gustafsson oozes potential and is a strong candidate to hear his name called in the first round.

Douglas Nilsson (G), Färjestad BK

A big, steady goaltender who has been among Sweden’s best in recent years. Nilsson served as a backup during the Hlinka Gretzky Cup but looked confident when he started against the Us in the group stage. A lot can change on the goalie front over the course of the season, but Nilsson has a good chance to be the first Swedish netminder selected in the draft.

Axel Elofsson (D), Örebro HK

Elofsson turned heads with his offensive play at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he tied the tournament scoring record for defensemen. He has an excellent ability to carry the puck with his smooth skating and soft hands. While size is not on his side, Elofsson’s offensive upside is clear.