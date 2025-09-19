Part 3: Draft-Eligible Prospects to Watch

As the new season gets underway, The Hockey News International continues its look at 40 draft-eligible prospects to keep an eye on in Sweden. This is part three of four, highlighting several intriguing dark horses who could play their way into the draft conversation.

Henry Nicolaysen (D), AIK

Henry Nicolaysen is a well-rounded defenseman who can handle all areas of the game. The AIK blueliner has impressive mobility for his 6'2" frame and has the potential to develop into a steady defensive presence with some offensive upside. Nicolaysen dealt with injuries and illness last season, and he could be a player who takes big steps forward in the U20 Nationell this year. If he does, he could play his way into late-round draft consideration.

Alexander Command (C), Örebro HK

Alexander Command is a smart playmaker with strong puck skills and creative passing. He reads the game well and can often spark chances for his teammates. Command can play at a high pace and isn’t afraid to compete in tight situations. Örebro has a wealth of talent, and Alexander Command is certainly one of their standouts.

Lucas Rosander (C), Brynäs IF

Rosander is a center whose biggest strength lies in his two-way game. He can be used in all situations; creating offense with his playmaking skills or shutting down the opponent’s top players defensively. Rosander is diligent in his work and is often highly appreciated by his coaches. He is another player who could feature for Sweden’s U18 national team this season.

Elton Hermansson (RW), MoDo Hockey

Hermansson is an exceptionally skilled forward with the ability to stickhandle his way out of almost any situation on the ice. That makes him a creative offensive force who consistently creates chances for his teammates. He also has a strong shot that he can release even when the puck isn’t perfectly set up. Hermansson is one of the Swedish prospects with the best tools ahead of the draft, and it will be interesting to see how he can piece them together into a complete package this season.

Måns Josbrant (LW), Luleå HF

Josbrant was highly productive last season and ranked among the top goal scorers and point producers in the Swedish U18 league. The skilled Luleå forward is a dangerous shooter with a quick wrist shot. He has the puck skills to deke his way into open space and is often found on the highlight reels. It will be interesting to see how he can showcase his skill set at the U20 level this season.

Adam Andersson (C), Leksands IF

Andersson made his international debut at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he played a depth role for Sweden. He brought energy to the team’s fourth line and showed discipline in his play at both ends of the ice. At 6'4" and 205 lbs, he is a strong net-front presence, though he could use his size even more to become an even greater physical force.

Ludvig Andersson (C), Örebro HK

Few players in the Swedish draft class play with more strength than Örebro’s Ludvig Andersson. While not the biggest player, he is extremely hard to knock off the puck thanks to his low center of gravity. When games get intense, Andersson is the kind of player you want on your team, as he never shies away from a puck battle. He is an ideal player to place in the slot in the offensive zone, not only because of his physical strength but also his passing ability and playmaking skills.

Milo Tjärnlund (G), Rögle BK

Milo Tjärnlund has been part of nearly every Swedish national team camp throughout his youth and was Sweden’s first-choice goalie at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. The Rögle netminder plays with calm and focus, always staying composed in the crease. He has a determination to battle through every situation and never gives up on a puck.

Victor Blårand (D), Linköpings HC

Blårand is a two-way defenseman whose biggest strengths lie in the defensive zone. He makes clean breakouts and delivers a reliable first pass. Blårand is another player who will likely get a chance with the Swedish national team this season despite not being part of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup roster.

Wiggo Sörensson (C), Boro/Vetlanda HC

Sörensson is a draft outsider who has taken a unique path in his junior career. Instead of joining one of the bigger clubs, he chose to stay with his childhood club, which competes in the Swedish fourth tier. The upside of this decision is that he got to play senior hockey at an early age, recording an impressive 19 goals and 48 points in 36 games last season. Sörensson is a strong skater with a good shot. His acceleration stands out even against grown men, as he can go from zero to top speed in an instant and uses that speed to create space for his teammates.

