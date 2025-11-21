Marquee Series Matchup: #15 Boston College Eagles vs #10 Maine Black Bears

The #2 and #3 teams in Hockey East will battle it out this weekend when the Maine Black Bears travel to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts to face the Boston College Eagles in a back-to-back series today and tomorrow.

Game Information

Game 1 - November 21st - 7:00 PM EST - Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA - TV: NESN

Game 2 - November 22nd - 7:00 PM EST - Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA - TV: ESPN+ (Streaming)

About the Boston College Eagles

#15 USCHO Poll Ranking - 6-4-1 record (4-2-0 Hockey East)

The Boston College Eagles have had a great start to their season at 6-4-1. Sophomore, James Hagens is having anything but a slump this season, tallying 11 points in 11 games played, matching his rate from last season where he posted 37 points in 37 games played. The Boston Bruins draft pick currently leads the Eagles with 7 assists on the season. Fellow Bruins draft pick, Dean Letourneau, has been off to a hot start this season, already eclipsing his point total of last season with 9 points in 11 games played (3 points in 36 games played in 2024-25). Freshman goaltender, Louka Cloutier, has been lights out for the Eagles so far this season. Coming to Boston College from the Chicago Steel of the USHL, Cloutier has posted a .919 save percentage, 1.89 goals against average, and 2 shutouts in 9 games played for the Eagles. These three players will need to continue to be outstanding to take down the Black Bears of Maine.

About the Maine Black Bears

#10 USCHO Poll Ranking - 7-4-1 record (4-2-0 Hockey East)

The Maine Black Bears are 7-4-1 to start off their season, which is good enough for a #10 ranking in the USCHO.com poll. Freshman winger, Justin Poirier, leads the way with 15 points in 12 games played. The 19 year-old forward comes to the Black Bears from the Baie-Comeau Drakkar of the QMJHL. He was selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2024 NHL Draft. Defenseman, Brandon Holt, leads the Black Bears with 10 assists from the blue line. The 24 year-old senior has been instrumental in setting up scoring opportunities, while handling defensive responsibilities as well with a solid +8 +/- stat. Swedish goaltender, Albin Boija is in his third season with Maine, and is continuing his impressive play with a .912 save percentage, 2.20 goals against average, and 2 shutouts in 10 games played. Maine has been tested a lot so far this season, going against Quinnipiac, Boston University, and Massachusetts, so they should be ready to go against Boston College.

Prediction

I see these being two very close matchups, with a potential for low-scoring close games due to goaltender and defensive dominance, and I think each team will come away with a victory this weekend as the Eagles and Black Bears split the series, 1-1.

